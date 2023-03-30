Project, Society, MAN Set Dates for Spring Men’s Market

The New York men’s market for the spring 2024 season is beginning to take shape.

Project New York will return to Iron23 in the Flatiron District and will now extend its show to three days: July 17 to 19. This is the third time Project has shown in that smaller space with a more curated assortment since leaving its longtime home at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Edwina Kulego, vice president of men’s and international at Informa Markets Fashion, Project’s parent, said: “SoHo, Fifth Avenue, Bryant Park; New York City is the hub of fashion and culture — the place where future trends are a daily wardrobe, and the pavement is our red carpet. Project New York is the hub to openly express your love for fashion and the city in an intimate setting at Iron23.”

She added that the show will focus primarily on the gender-fluid and streetwear categories.

Offering a more traditional bent on menswear will be the Society for International Menswear show, which has changed its dates as well as its location. For its third edition, the fair will show in the former Brooks Brothers flagship location on 44th Street and Madison Avenue. It will no longer overlap with Project, but will hold its show the following week, on Monday and Tuesday July 24 and 25. In the past, Society started on a Sunday and coincided with Project.

This will mark the first time the former retail store at 346 Madison Avenue has been used for a menswear trade show. The space is owned by Claudio Del Vecchio, the former owner of Brooks Brothers, but after the company was sold to Authentic Brands Group, the two could not come to an agreement for the store to remain in its longtime home, so it exited the building. Since then it has been offered as an event space and also houses a cafe on the main floor.

The MAN trade show, which historically showcases more under-the-radar brands, will also return to New York for a three-day run from July 18 to 20. That show has traditionally been held at Spring Studios.