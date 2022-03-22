Project to Return to New York in July With In-person Show

After canceling its planned show in January due to the surge in Omicron cases, Project is taking the plunge and will hold an in-person show in New York City in July.

The event will be held July 18 and 19 at Iron23, an event space in the Flatiron District where the January show was going to be held. That location, which replaces a larger space in the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, Project’s longtime home in Manhattan, will allow the show to offer a more curated assortment of brands.

The July edition will focus on contemporary men’s and gender-fluid apparel, footwear and accessories brands in what is being called “an intimate and new setting.” The brands will range in price from premium to affordable luxury, the company said.

Project selected the dates to coincide with MAN’s New York show, as well as the Society for International Menswear event, the inaugural event being created by Wainscot Media, parent company of MR magazine. Society for International Menswear is being managed by Lizette Chin and Coleman McCartan, former executives with Project’s parent company, Informa Fashion. It will be held at the Metropolitan Pavilion on 18th Street.

MAN has not yet said where it will be held in July, but its January show was at AG Studios on Walker Street.

Project held an in-person show in Las Vegas in February and also had an event in Tokyo from March 16 to 17 at the International Design Forum.