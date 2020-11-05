​Psycho Bunny is not letting the pandemic slow down its store-expansion plan.

The New York-based men’s brand with the slightly maniacal rabbit logo will open five new stores this fall — four in California and one in New Jersey.

This month, a 1,250-square-foot unit will open in the Westfield Century City center in Los Angeles, as well as a 1,500-square-foot store in San Jose in Westfield Valley Fair mall and a 1,200-square-foot unit in South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, Calif. All three storefronts will incorporate a prism store window composed of dichroic glass panels along with storefront panels in transparent film allowing visual access from the outside. Inside, a neon bunny sign will be integrated into a merchandise gallery wall and an LED wall, which will display branded content from behind the cash wrap of Psycho Bunny’s holiday advertising campaign.

The stores will carry the brand’s full assortment, which includes T-shirts that retail for $45, polos for $85 and jackets for $135.

Then in the first quarter, stores will open in San Francisco as well as Paramus, N.J., the latter of which will mark the brand’s first full-price store in the Northeast.

Chief executive officer Alen Brandman said the brand is planning more openings in 2021. “In a time when stores are closing, Psycho Bunny has seen tremendous retail growth proving that we have a very loyal customer base that resonates with the brand.”

Psycho Bunny was founded in 2005 and is known for its hand-finished polo shirts made in Peru. It operates six full-price stores in the U.S. in Atlanta, Las Vegas, Dallas, Hollywood, Orlando and Miami, and an outlet in Riverhead, N.Y.