MILAN — PVH Corp. has signed a licensing agreement with Italian tailoring specialist Lardini for the design, production and distribution of Tommy Hilfiger Tailored pieces across the EMEA and APAC regions. In the U.S. the line will remain licensed to Peerless Clothing International.

Effective from the spring 2021 collection, the deal aims to further boost the global reach and sales of the Tommy Hilfiger brand and its products.

“Globally celebrated for their excellence in tailoring and craftmanship, we are confident that Lardini will continue to build on the innovative and sophisticated spirit at the heart of our tailored collections,” said Martijn Hagman, chief executive officer of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe. “We believe that leveraging Lardini’s market expertise will enable us to further expand our tailored product categories in Europe and Asia.”

The Italian company’s ceo Andrea Lardini said the partnership “will enable us to achieve great results thanks to the synergy between the Lardini heritage and know-how, and Tommy Hilfiger’s vision for continued expansion of their tailored business segment.”

Lardini was founded in 1978 in Filottrano, a medieval village in Italy’s Marche region. The company currently counts 1,200 employees and a global yearly production of 350,000 units. As of September 2019, Lardini posted revenues of more than $100 million.