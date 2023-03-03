Res Ipsa Opens Store in New York’s NoLIta

Res Ipsa, a sustainably focused brand known for its colorful apparel and footwear, has opened its first store in New York City.

The 600-square-foot boutique at 259 Elizabeth Street in NoLIta is located between Prince and Houston Streets and is the brand’s eighth store overall, joining Nantucket, Massachusetts; Malibu and Los Angeles, California; Vail and Aspen, Colorado, and other cities around the U.S.

As the brand expands its retail footprint, it is evolving from strictly resort markets to urban locations as a reflection of its wider product assortment, according to cofounder Josh Moore.

Res Ipsa was founded in 2013 as a neckwear brand by Moore and Odini Gogo, two lawyers who couldn’t find the kind of ties they wanted so they sourced fabrics from Europe and created a collection they manufactured by hand in New York. Since then, Res Ipsa has expanded into a variety of products including shirts, sweaters, outerwear, repurposed Levi’s 501 jeans and an assortment of kilim shoes for men and women. It also operates an atelier in Marrakech, Morocco.

The New York store carries the brand’s sustainable and upcycled apparel collection including unisex garments such as crocheted hooded bomber jackets, “Don’t Be a Little Bitch” satin bombers, patchwork camp shirts and kaftans made from deadstock silk fabrics, repurposed vintage Levi’s 501s, and work shirts made from Nigerian vintage aso-oke and Amish quilts.

The store carries an eclectic assortment. ALBERT0 CARRERAS

“A New York store is a pivotal moment for Res Ipsa. New York has always been our top e-commerce market, so in many ways it was inevitable,” said Moore. “One of our core beliefs is that retail is not dead. An experiential New York retail store on a vibrant shopping street is a natural extension of the brand that will allow us to give New Yorkers an opportunity to experience the boldness and imagination of Res Ipsa firsthand,” Gogo added.

Looking ahead, the brand said it hopes to open in Houston and Austin, Texas, and is also plannning to open in Paris on the Saint-Germain-des-Prés as soon as the company can establish a French corporate entity.

The Res Ipsa name is derived from the Latin phrase, res ipsa loquitur, which translates to: “The thing speaks for itself.”