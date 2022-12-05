×
Richard Press Offers Second Version of His Ivy League-Style Tome

The grandson of the J. Press founder has created a compilation of his favorite biweekly essays for the retailer's website.

Threading the Needle II by Richard Press.
Threading the Needle II by Richard Press. courtesy

For those who can’t get enough stories about Ivy League style, you’re in luck. Richard Press, the grandson of J. Press founder Jacobi Press, has written a second edition of his book “Threading the Needle,” offering up “more memories and anecdotes” of the store and family.

J. Press, which was founded in 1902 in New Haven, Connecticut, on the campus of Yale University, has come to define Ivy League style. Although the business has been owned by Japan’s Onward Kashiyama since 1986, Press has remained involved as an ambassador and adviser.

He writes a biweekly column for the retailer called “Threading the Needle” and the stories in the book represent a compilation of some of his favorites.

“The J. Press hierarchy were so pleased with the reception of book one and with a wealth more biweekly columns on their website, they decided to keep the ball rolling,” Press said.

In “Threading the Needle II,” he offers up tales including how his grandfather fled poverty-stricken Latvia to come to America to work with a cousin who was a custom tailor in Connecticut, setting him on a path to retail history. Press also relates a “War of the Tailors” between Savile Row’s H. Harris and J. Press to dress college student John F. Kennedy, as well as stories about Harris tweed, Indian madras and the dapper Frank Sinatra.

As Press writes in the book, to still be able to scribble stories devoted to the business his grandfather founded 120 years ago “fosters both a sense of pride and unmitigated personal joy” for him.

The 184-page hardcover book is being sold on the J. Press website and retails for $39.50. On Thursday at the company’s New York City store, Press will be holding a book signing and recording a podcast with John Burton of Ivy Style.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

