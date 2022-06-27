Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Industry Reacts to Leonardo Del Vecchio’s Death

Business

Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade, Fashion Industry Reacts

Fashion

Michelle Obama, Viola Davis, Amy Schumer and More React to Overturning of Roe v. Wade

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in New York’s SoHo District

The store marks the beginning of a U.S. growth phase for the Italian company.

Slowear Lafayette Street
Slowear will offer a cosmetics bar in its new SoHo store. lexie moreland

Slowear will open its third U.S. store — and first American flagship — in New York’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Located in a landmarked building at 330 Lafayette Street on the corner of Bleecker Street, the 3,000-square-foot store features sheet metal ceilings, full-height cast iron columns and a bank of six windows. It was designed in collaboration with Studio Donati of Milan.

The store offers a selection of product from all of Slowear’s brands — Incotex casual pants; Zanone high-end knitwear; Glanshirt casual shirts, and Montedoro outerwear — in addition to an assortment of third-party labels in categories not offered by Slowear. That includes hats, shoes, accessories and watches, according to Marco Bernardini, chief executive officer of the Venice-based company. “We wanted to have other things for our customers,” he said.

Related Galleries

Bernardini said the new flagship will feature a cosmetics area with an assortment set to rotate every few months, as well as a lounge equipped with a bar and a smart TV connected to the newly created Slowear TV that will offer a selection of brand-related videos. The cosmetics assortment will include Biocol Labs, The Grey, Form Nutrition, Grown Alchemist, Jaxon Lane and Haeckels.

Slowear Lafayette Street
The store features a smart TV that will show brand-related programming. lexie moreland

Since 2015, Slowear has had a store on Prince Street in SoHo, which will remain open. At 338 square feet, it is a much smaller unit than the new Lafayette store.

“They are very close,” Bernardini acknowledged, “but Manhattan is very big so we are not afraid to have two stores so close to each other.” While both are in SoHo, he said they are could attract different customers, thanks in part to the new cosmetics offering.

And outside the U.S., Slowear also has more than one location in both London, where there are three stores, and Paris, where there are two. “It’s not a problem,” Bernardini said.

The U.S., according to Bernardini, is “a very important market” to the brand, with Incotex and Zanone performing best here. Overall, Slowear’s business has been exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels by around 15 percent to 20 percent, he said.

The new store on Lafayette is one of 20 the brand is planning to open over the next four to five years, which would double its retail footprint. Slowear currently operates 20 stores around the world.

“Slowear, which has never stood still even during the pandemic, has always believed in physical and experiential retail and, in the last two years, has opened a mixology bar integrated with a women’s store in Milan. We have also opened men’s stores in Paris, Hamburg, Germany, and Chicago, and soon a third store in Rome at Rinascente di Roma Fiume,” said Bernardini, who was appointed CEO last May after the death of Roberto Compagno. “With online growth in double figures, we continue to strongly believe in omnichannel retailing and in the presence of our stores in close proximity to our customers.”

Slowear Lafayette Street
The store including a seating area and lounge. lexie moreland

Between its store fleet and its online operation, the company views direct-to-consumer as “a way to communicate directly to our customer,” Bernardini said, and deliver the brand’s “message” directly.

But wholesale, which represents some 65 percent of sales, continues to be an important channel for the company. Bernardini said Slowear just exhibited at Pitti Uomo and it continues to view its wholesale partners as key to its business. Even so, he is expecting direct-to-consumer to grow to 50 percent of sales in the future.

In the U.S., the plan is to next seek locations on the West Coast, in Los Angeles and San Francisco, to add to its existing store in Chicago as well as the two in New York City.

The Lafayette Street store will have a grand-opening party Tuesday featuring cocktails from Temple Bar.

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Hot Summer Bags

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Slowear to Open U.S. Flagship in

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad