Tailored Brands on Monday revealed three executive appointments: John Tighe as executive vice president and chief customer officer, Karla Gray as executive vice president and chief stores officer and Tim Cooksey as senior vice president of real estate.

The appointments come a few months after the company received $75 million investment from existing shareholders and lenders, including its largest equity holder and existing lender, Silver Point Capital LP.

Tighe most recently served as president of Peerless Clothing and exited his role in August 2020. Prior to Peerless, he held leadership positions at J.C. Penney Co. Inc., including chief merchant and executive vice president.

“I have long admired Tailored Brands and am delighted to come aboard at such an important moment in the company’s history because I believe this team has successfully weathered the worst of the pandemic and come out stronger,” said Tighe in a statement. “We have four powerful brands that are beloved by their customers, and I take seriously my responsibility to build upon that legacy — and the significant progress that has already been made — to bring our customers the merchandise assortments, innovative in-store and online experiences, and enhanced omnichannel options they want and deserve.”

Gray joins Tailored Brands Inc. from Nike Inc., where she spent six years in global positions including vice president of global retail operations, general manager for direct retail in Asia-Pacific and Latin America and most recently vice president and general manager of the North America Nike Factory Store business, as well as Gap Inc., where she started her career and worked for 14 years.

Cooksey joins Tailored Brands from Lowe’s, where he worked for 15 years, most recently as senior vice president of real estate and enterprise strategic sourcing. He also spent 19 years at US Airways.

“We are thrilled to welcome John, Karla and Tim to the Tailored Brands team — especially at a moment when we are seeing such positive momentum in our business and are poised for growth,” said Peter Sachse, interim co-chief executive officer of Tailored Brands, in a statement. “Our continued success depends on our ability to deeply understand our customers’ needs and preferences, so we can show up strong where and how they need us, in all the moments that matter. We are confident the appointment of these three distinguished leaders will allow us to fulfill this promise, accelerate our strategies and achieve our full potential.”

Tailored Brands exited Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early December, eliminating $686 million of debt. The company also closed 500 stores and negotiated a $430 million asset-based loan facility, a $365 million exit-term loan and $75 million of cash from a new debt facility.