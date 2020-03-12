By  on March 12, 2020

The Thom Browne locker room has just opened at the Nordstrom men’s store.

This morning, the designer and the retailer took the wraps off Concepts 009, the latest iteration of Nordstrom’s rotating pop-up program. It features more than 30 pieces designed by Browne that are exclusive to the retailer, many of which have a sporty edge. So in addition to the designer’s trademark skinny suits, there are also yoga mats, sneakers and stainless steel water bottles.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers