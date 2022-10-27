Todd Patrick Opens Flagship as Hub for Emerging Brands

Todd Patrick is rounding out the year by going all in on retail, opening a new flagship location in Atlanta, Georgia, to build brand awareness for the six-year-old menswear label, and serve as a platform for emerging brands and a hub for its local community.

The label, founded by creative director Desyree Nicole, this week opened the store at 284 Buckhead Avenue, offering styles from Todd Patrick as well as apparel, beauty and lifestyle products from nine emerging brands. Since March 2021, Todd Patrick had operated out of a smaller storefront in Atlanta. Nicole and the company’s chief operating officer Gabriella Paulino closed the former storefront this month to focus on the larger flagship.

“For us, it’s creating the environment,” Nicole said about the brand’s goal for the larger store. “We are in high-end luxury, but you know when you go into these stores and they almost make you feel like you can’t afford it? We wanted to create an environment that felt very much like our living room and have it welcoming and very warm.”

The new flagship is decorated with vintage furniture and decor to give off a homey vibe. The store offers Todd Patrick apparel and accessories, in addition to apparel from Tender Person, Reves Paris and Lost Shdws, grooming brand Blind Barber and lifestyle brand Elyse Candles, among others.

Inside Todd Patrick’s new flagship.

“When I was starting up as a designer, I didn’t really have that wholesale experience where I was opening the door to those accounts, but a few people gave me the opportunity, which led into that brand awareness for Todd Patrick,” Nicole said on why she wanted the new flagship to carry other brands. “I wanted to do the same thing for smaller, emerging designers that may not have an opportunity to be 10 doors down from Hermès or Dior, but now they do.”

Nicole and Paulino chose the nine emerging brands for their similar aesthetics and price points to the Todd Patrick brand. Prices for the other brands’ products range from $120 to $750, while the Todd Patrick offerings range in price from $300 to $5,000.

Another reason behind moving to the larger flagship was to host more community events and activations. Todd Patrick has planned events with its brand partners to showcase their products, as well as their own brand-centric events to build more awareness for the label.

Inside Todd Patrick’s new flagship.

“We are so about our brand and the art,” Nicole said. “We’re trying to allow more people to meet us and bring more of the community that’s in Atlanta and in this shopping center in particular and bring more people that I would say look like us for events and be able to enjoy themselves.”

Aside from the merchandise, Nicole also has her atelier and workspace set up at the back of the store to create bespoke pieces and customizations.

Todd Patrick launched in 2016 after Nicole, a former Division I basketball player, saw a gap in the menswear market for luxury styles in bigger and custom sizes. This year, the designer has presented collections during New York Men’s Day and at the MAGIC tradeshow in Las Vegas, Nevada.