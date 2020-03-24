By  on March 24, 2020

Tom Ott has joined Nicestuff Clothing, a contemporary men’s brand, as an adviser.

Ott, who left Saks Fifth Avenue after a 24-year career last year, will work to increase the brand’s wholesale presence and aid in its overall positioning, product merchandising and planning processes.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers