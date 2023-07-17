×
Jane Birkin Dies at 76

Richemont Sales Climb 14% in Q1

Lessons to Learn From Men’s Brands That Broke Out

True Classic Expands Offering Into Commuter Collection

The line of shirts and pants is intended for guys seeking sophisticated, comfortable alternatives to suits.

True Classic commuter collection
Looks from True Classic's new commuter collection. connor leeds

True Classic, a direct-to-consumer men’s basics brand, has found a way to service the post-pandemic guy with its newly launched commuter collection.

The offering is centered around shirts, a core competency of the company, but includes pants, shorts, a comfort jean and even sunglasses.

“It’s a little more dressy than our knit button-ups,” said Ryan Bartlett, cofounder and chief executive officer, of the shirts, adding that they offer performance attributes such as four-way stretch, moisture wicking, odor control and are quick drying. “They’re for the guy on the go, the one who bikes to work and can dress it up with a khaki pant or short. It’s a great alternative to wearing a suit.”

The collection is offered in a range of neutral colors such as black, blue, sandstone and gray.

Since launching, the collection has performed well, Bartlett said, with shirts emerging as the early favorite.

The collection is available on the True Classic website and at its five retail stores with prices that range from $39.99 for polarized sunglasses and $49.99 for the button-up shirts or shorts to $59.99 for the pants.

Looking ahead, Bartlett said the plan is to launch a women’s collection early next year. Although he had hoped to have the line out sometime later this year, he wants to ensure that the fit is spot on before bringing it to market. “We’re not here just to check the box for the sake of saying we have women’s,” he said.

True Classic was launched in 2019 by Bartlett with Nick Ventura and Matt Winnick with a crewneck T-shirt in six colors. Today, the brand has expanded to polos, shorts, joggers, chinos, jeans and activewear and grown to $250 million in sales.

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

