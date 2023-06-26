True Classic Named E&Y’s Entrepreneur of the Year in L.A.

True Classic, a Los Angeles-based men’s basics brand, was named the 2023 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year at an event in its hometown last week.

The brand, founded by Ryan Bartlett four years ago, was selected for its “entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact.”

Together with his team, Bartlett, who grew up poor in a small town in Michigan, has managed to build True Classic into a $250 million business. The company, which has also made a name for itself with its humorous advertising, operates five company-owned stores around the U.S. and 30 percent of its business comes from outside American borders.

In a recent interview, Bartlett said the plan is to expand beyond men’s into womenswear later this year as it continues to scale and grow its reach.

“The mission of True Classic was based on my desire to find quality, comfortable basics for men that had a perfect fit and accessible price,” Bartlett said. “It turns out a lot of guys around the world were looking for the same thing as we’re now in almost 200 countries. Being able to scale this brand alongside my team has been an honor and has also provided us the resources to give back to our community through various charities. Thank you to Ernst & Young for recognizing our work and for this award as 2023’s Entrepreneur of the Year Greater Los Angeles. We are just getting started and are looking forward to what’s next.”