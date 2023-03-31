Who Decides War to Host NYC Pop-Up

Who Decides War is hosting its latest pop-up store in New York City this weekend.

The streetwear brand is opening a pop-up shop at 405 West 39th St. on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The pop-up will be offering pieces from the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, titled “Underwater.” Customers can expect a selection of leather goods from the spring collection, such as jackets, trousers, shorts and the brand’s signature varsity jackets, which are all embellished with Who Decides War’s signature stained glass window motif.

Designed by Everard Best and Téla D’Amore, Who Decides War will also be hosting its first denim workshop during the pop-up. The brand is offering blank denim pieces from its archive and an assortment of patches customers can choose from. Customers can also bring in previously purchased Who Decides War pieces to have them customized in the denim workshop. Patches and blank denim pieces start at $50.

“We wanted to host the pop-up to bring back our denim workshops through a more developed lens as a brand,” said D’Amore. “The exchange of design and the flow of ideas in these workshops is invaluable. It is the best way to connect with our audience, from day one supporters to first-time clients.”

The New York pop-up store comes after Who Decides War presented its fall 2023 collection last month, where the designers homed in on the streetwear brand’s established design codes of distressed denim, leather pieces and its stained glass window motif. The collection also included an outerwear collaboration with Milan-based brand Add.

Who Decides War entered eyewear last year in collaboration with New York-based brand Dita. The streetwear brand reimagined the Dita Superflight sunglasses in four hand-dip-dyed and hand-painted colors such as black, purple, green and a cracked white style with pink lenses.