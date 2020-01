Los Angeles e-sports organization and lifestyle brand 100 Thieves is hoping to have fans lining up, Supreme-style, on the sidewalk outside its new 15,000 square-foot training facility, content production studio and retail store in Culver City, where it will drop six capsule apparel collections and one collab in 2020.

The new Cash App Compound (it’s named after and sponsored by Jack Dorsey’s mobile payment service) opened Wednesday with a ribbon cutting and media tour attended by Twitter founder Dorsey, entertainment mogul Scooter Braun and others, in the entertainment-tech nexus of Culver City, near the Nike and Beats Electronics L.A. headquarters.