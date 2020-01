When Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag retired from competitive gaming, he turned away from a successful career that included an X Games gold medal and an Esports Athlete of the Year award, both in 2014.

He took to content creation on YouTube and Twitch, entertaining his fan base, and in 2017 he founded 100 Thieves, the Los Angeles-based American esports organization and lifestyle brand centered on gaming. In 2017, 100 Thieves received an investment from Dan Gilbert and one year later closed a series A funding round led by rapper Drake and SB Projects founder Scooter Braun. In 2019, the brand closed its series B funding round, securing $35 million from Gilbert, Braun and Aglaé Ventures, and increasing its funding to $60 million and its valuation to $125 million.