Alpha Industries Collaborates With AAPE on Capsule

Clothing brand Alpha Industries is collaborating with A Bathing Ape’s diffusion line, AAPE, again, offering seven military-inspired pieces that seamlessly blend military aesthetics with street textures.

The duo’s first range was released for fall 2019, prior to Alpha Industries’ coupling with retail concept partner I.T at the start of the fall 2020 season. Alpha signed a long-term partnership deal with I.T to oversee marketing, planning and e-commerce for the company in China, a deal that has led to its growth in that region.

The latest offering boasts a mixture of reversible MA-1 down jackets (with quilted version as well), an M-65 liner, quilted pants, a crewneck and a hoodie, featuring camo-colorblocking details with BAPE’s recognizable graduation camo and mixed media pieces in black and olive green colorways.

“We’ve been working with all of our collaborators to tell head-to-toe stories through capsule collections rather than just focusing on outerwear,” said Matt Pantoja, chief brand officer of Alpha Industries. “A Bathing Ape has such an influential legacy in streetwear; through our collaborations with BAPE and AAPE, we love exploring the influence of military-style on their design aesthetic throughout the years.”

With prices ranging from $150 for the quilted pants to $475 for the MA-1 down jacket, the Alpha Industries x AAPE collection is available for purchase now on AlphaIndustries.com and at AAPE stores globally.

A look from the Alpha Industries x AAPE collection.

