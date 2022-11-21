×
American Giant Creates Pickleball Collection

The line of American-made basics will be sold on the brand's website.

American Giant pickleball.
Looks from the American Giant Pickleball Club collection. courtesy

Count American Giant as the latest brand to jump on the pickleball bandwagon.

The San Francisco-based brand, which is built on a Made in the U.S. mission, has created a line of men’s and women’s apparel that is calling the American Giant Pickleball Club. The line includes everything from V-neck tanks for $24 and long-sleeve crews for $50 to full-zip moto jackets for $138. It also includes sweatshorts, sweatpants, biker shorts and leggings, and all products will be sold through the American Giant e-commerce site.

The line sports a newly designed logo.

Bayard Winthrop, American Giant’s founder and chief executive officer, said: “We wanted to launch our own pickleball collection because of what it represents and how it brings people together. Pickleball has quickly become one of the most popular sports in America, partly because of its ability to reach people of all ages, backgrounds and different athletic skills. That sense of community and connection mirrors our own brand values at American Giant, and we wanted to give our customers a collection that they can wear on courts across America.”

Winthrop, a former investment banker, founded American Giant in 2011 on a belief that consumers still appreciated high-quality American-made brands. He created a hooded men’s sweatshirt, Made in America, and thanks to a mention in Slate magazine and then The New York Times that called it “the greatest hoodie ever made.” Since that time, the brand has expanded into T-shirts, shirts, sweaters, jeans and outerwear. There is also an assortment of accessories such as blankets, socks and hats.

The pickleball collection will be available beginning Monday.

