Bandier to Launch Head Sportswear Tennis, Pickleball Lines in U.S.

The womenswear retailer will also offer the company's men's range.

Head Sportswear tennis collection
Looks from Head Sportswear's tennis collection. courtesy of head sportswear

Bandier is best known for its women’s leggings and fashionable activewear. But thanks to a new partnership with Head Sportswear, the company can add menswear to its mix — at least for the summer.

Head’s tennis and pickleball summer collections for both men and women will launch in the U.S. at Bandier’s stores on Melrose in Los Angeles and in the Flatiron district in New York City where events will be held on July 13 and Aug. 25 respectively. The L.A. event will include a live pickleball activation while the New York event will be held during the U.S. Open when Head athletes will be in attendance.

Head, which is best known for its skiwear, creates collections for a variety of other sports including squash and racquetball as well as tennis, which boasts some 23.6 million participants, and pickleball, the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. with 36 million players.

“Our customers are obsessed with tennis right now and we are thrilled to be the first retailer to carry Head Sportswear, a brand with such a rich heritage when it comes to the sport,” said Danielle LaFleur, president of Bandier. 

“We are very excited to work with Bandier for Head Sportswear’s entry into the U.S. market. Their expertise, customer base and authority in the activewear and fashion space made this the perfect partnership to introduce our tennis and pickleball collections. We see great growth opportunities for these categories in the U.S. market and will be looking to expand our footprint for spring ‘24,” said Roman Stepek, vice president for of Head. 

The men’s collection consists of polos, T-shirts, shorts, pants, zip-up windbreakers and hoodies in orange with purple or different shades of blue in zigzag and fade-out patterns. The women’s offering consists of two classic tennis dresses as well as skorts, leggings, tanks, polos and color-blocked tracksuits. The line features Head’s proprietary MXM moisture transfer technology, PrimaLoft for insulated styles or organic cotton. Bandier will also carry the brand’s off-court collection for both vendors.

Retail prices include $80 for a men’s performance polo or functional short, $90 for a hoodie and $95 for a jacket. The women’s tennis dresses collection retails for $150 and a skort for $70.

