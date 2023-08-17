Ben Sherman Taps BSI Apparel as Licensee to Grow Brand in U.K.

Ben Sherman has a new partner.

The London-based contemporary men’s brand has signed a new core licensing and operating agreement with BSI Apparel Ltd., a subsidiary of Broadgate1960, the parent company of Crew Clothing Company, Saltrock Surfwear and Pringle of Scotland. Under the terms of the deal, BSI, which is based in the U.K., will produce and distribute men’s apparel and tailored clothing to Ben Sherman’s numerous global distributors. The license had previously been held by the Baird Group, also based in the U.K.

The agreement between Marquee Brands, the parent of Ben Sherman, and BSI Apparel is also expected to help grow the brand in its home country. Tim Reid, executive vice president of fashion and lifestyle at Marquee, said of the BSI: “As a top-tier partner, they will continue to uphold the brand vision and high standards while investing in strengthening our U.K. retail footprint and operations, maximizing our e-commerce channel and building on key wholesale business opportunities. As we head into 2024, we envision a bright future and are poised to see increased positive global reaction in response to the agreement with BSI Apparel Ltd.”

The deal comes on Ben Sherman’s 60th anniversary and to commemorate the milestone, the brand plans to launch two limited-edition collaborations for fall under its Ben Sherman Global Artist Foundry program: Pauli Lovejoy, drummer and musical director of the recent Harry Styles tour, and the indie-rock band, The Sherlocks.

“We’re extremely excited to bring Ben Sherman apparel on board,” said Michael Shina, founder of BSI Apparel. “It’s an honor and privilege to join forces with Marquee Brands to shape a notable name with a strong British heritage and fresh approach to the modern menswear landscape. Few of today’s menswear brands can claim the contribution the brand has made since the 1960s, starting from the introduction of the button-down shirt, and their revolutionary use of color and fabrics. Their long-standing tradition in innovation continues, loved by fashion aficionados worldwide, it is a household name with an iconic look, and we can’t wait to build on this legacy.”

Broadgate1960 is a retail business consisting of a number of British fashion brands. It first Crew Clothing Company in 2017, added Saltrock Surfwear in 2018 and Pringle of Scotland this year.

The Ben Sherman brand was created in 1963 and is known for its oxford button-down shirts and U.K. style aesthetic. It was acquired by Marquee Brands, a brand marketing company, in 2015. It also owns Martha Stewart, the BCBG Group, Body Glove, Bruno Magli, Destination Maternity and other brands.