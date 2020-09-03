Bn3th, a Vancouver-based men’s underwear brand, has brought its patented three-dimensional pouch technology to bike shorts.

The company has created North Shore Chamois, featuring Bn3th’s Sea-to-Sky Pad in a short with a 9 1/2-inch inseam and a permanent silver anti-odor technology.

“This has been a passion project for a few years now,” said Dez Price, cofounder and creative director. “Our whole team got involved on this one, from office staff to our pro riders, we wanted everyone to have a voice in creating this amazing game-changing product.”

Price said the North Shore of Vancouver boasts “some of the best mountain biking in the world, however, the chamois currently on the market always felt like an afterthought. So, it was only a matter of time before we would bring this project to life. When we aren’t in the office, we’re on our bikes, so you can guarantee we’ve put a lot of passion and thought into this design. We are truly excited to get this on everyone. The ride up is now as fun as the ride down.”

“This thing is incredible. I can pedal for days and it doesn’t feel like there’s any wear or tear down south…If you know what I mean,” said Geoff Gulevich, Pro Mountain Biker and BN3TH Entourage Member.

The Bn3th North Shore Chamois will retail for $65 in the U.S. and $85 in Canada. It will be available at the brand’s web site as well as at specialty cycling shops in both countries. A second version will be offered in the spring.

Bn3th patented MyPakage Pouch Technology is intended to eliminate shifting and adjusting, is chafe-free and breathable. It is pronounced “beneath.”