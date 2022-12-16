Born X Raised Releases NFL Collection 

Born X Raised is continuing its presence in the sports world with its most expansive collection in its nearly 10-year history.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is teaming up again with the National Football League to create a collection that celebrates the 32 teams in the league. The collection offers a black T-shirt and hoodie designed with the Born X Raised logo and each NFL team’s logo and ranges in price from $50 to $120 on the brand’s website.

“A lot of people are very proud of where they come from and where they grew up,” said Born X Raised founder Chris Printup, who is known as Spanto. “Everyone went to high school somewhere and the kind of feeling of hometown pride just comes with the name with Born X Raised being born and raised somewhere and having that kind of connection point to the place that shaped and molded your personality. I wanted to keep [the collaboration] really true to that.”

Born X Raised’s NFL collection.

Born X Raised has had a long history of working with sports teams on collaborations, primarily teams based in the Los Angeles area such as the Dodgers, the Lakers and the Rams. Born X Raised has also done collaborations with the Detroit Pistons and Las Vegas Raiders, but the collection with the NFL is its most expansive to date.

“We’re an L.A. brand,” Printup said. “Obviously we started in Venice and my message and ethos started to radiate through Venice quite a bit and then we started to get a bit bigger. It had a ripple effect and it went all throughout Los Angeles. Then we started working with the Dodgers and the Lakers and all of these other L.A. teams and I realized that the mindset isn’t just here in Los Angeles. Born X Raised is not just about a certain place or time. It’s more about a frame of mind and a feeling. I want to share that with everyone as opposed to just keeping it here in Los Angeles.”

The NFL collection comes just before Born X Raised is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year. To celebrate the milestone, Printup explained the brand has several initiatives planned including a book, gallery show and other collaborations.