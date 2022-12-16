×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: December 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Lanvin Group’s Roller-coaster Wall Street Introduction

Fashion

Dior Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Givenchy Offers New Capsule Collection Recognizing Walt Disney Co.’s 100th Anniversary

Born X Raised Releases NFL Collection 

This is the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand’s most expansive sports collection in its nearly 10-year history.

Born X Raised's NFL collection
Born X Raised's NFL collection . Courtesy

Born X Raised is continuing its presence in the sports world with its most expansive collection in its nearly 10-year history.

The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand is teaming up again with the National Football League to create a collection that celebrates the 32 teams in the league. The collection offers a black T-shirt and hoodie designed with the Born X Raised logo and each NFL team’s logo and ranges in price from $50 to $120 on the brand’s website. 

“A lot of people are very proud of where they come from and where they grew up,” said Born X Raised founder Chris Printup, who is known as Spanto. “Everyone went to high school somewhere and the kind of feeling of hometown pride just comes with the name with Born X Raised being born and raised somewhere and having that kind of connection point to the place that shaped and molded your personality. I wanted to keep [the collaboration] really true to that.” 

Related Galleries

Born X Raised’s NFL collection.

Born X Raised has had a long history of working with sports teams on collaborations, primarily teams based in the Los Angeles area such as the Dodgers, the Lakers and the Rams. Born X Raised has also done collaborations with the Detroit Pistons and Las Vegas Raiders, but the collection with the NFL is its most expansive to date. 

“We’re an L.A. brand,” Printup said. “Obviously we started in Venice and my message and ethos started to radiate through Venice quite a bit and then we started to get a bit bigger. It had a ripple effect and it went all throughout Los Angeles. Then we started working with the Dodgers and the Lakers and all of these other L.A. teams and I realized that the mindset isn’t just here in Los Angeles. Born X Raised is not just about a certain place or time. It’s more about a frame of mind and a feeling. I want to share that with everyone as opposed to just keeping it here in Los Angeles.” 

The NFL collection comes just before Born X Raised is celebrating its 10th anniversary next year. To celebrate the milestone, Printup explained the brand has several initiatives planned including a book, gallery show and other collaborations. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Hot Summer Bags

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Born X Raised NFL Collection: Details, Photos, How to Buy

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad