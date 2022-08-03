×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: August 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Niche Brands Are Winning Over Consumers in Mainland China

Fashion

Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala Unveils 2022 Honorees and Event Date

Business

The Estée Lauder Cos. Said Mulling Fashion Venture With Potential Tom Ford Acquisition

Bradley O’Brien Shook Up the Design Process to Strong Results

The head of product development also helped create a rapidly growing women's business.

Bradley O'Brien
Bradley O'Brien Meron Menghistab/WWD

When Bradley O’Brien joined Tommy Bahama eight years ago to oversee the brand’s design and product development, she had her work cut out for her. She was being tasked with creating a cohesive message for a brand with a wide variety of product categories, and with building the fledgling women’s division.

As the company conducted its search for the new position — executive vice president of design and product development — it sought one person who could oversee its men’s and women’s apparel, swimwear, accessories, footwear, home and licensed products. The search was comprehensive and it took a year before O’Brien was hired.

Despite her extensive background — 10 years at Ralph Lauren, four at Old Navy, six at Lands’ End and four at Sperry Top-Sider — O’Brien said Tommy Bahama was “unlike any other company I had worked for.”

Related Galleries

She said that the company was profitable and successful, but it was “design-led. The designers were doing everything but there was no merchant organization.” What that means is that the design staff was working in a bubble, creating a wide array of product without any input from merchandisers who were versed in what would sell.

The assortment was enormous, she said, and “far too big to adopt properly. And it wasn’t a collaborative process. I was used to working with a merchant but no one was even allowed on the design floor” at the Seattle headquarters. “I want to share what we’re doing with everyone so when we present the line, it’s not a surprise.”

In addition, the design team was scattered around the country with women’s in Pasadena, California, men’s in Seattle, and footwear and home in New York.

“We didn’t have a process that made sense,” she said. “I felt we needed to change that.”

And change it she did.

Because many of the team at that time didn’t want to relocate, it allowed O’Brien to bring in some people who she had worked with at her previous jobs including Dawn Brandl in men’s and Julie Snow and Suzanne Bryant in women’s. “We created a built-in community,” she said.

With that community in place, O’Brien set out to execute her core principles— “people, process and product,” all of which needed to be tweaked in order to help Tommy Bahama evolve. “It was a very successful company, but to get to the next level, we had to make changes,” she said.

Inside the Tommy Bahama HQ in Seattle, WA
The design team is based in Seattle. Meron Menghistab/WWD

One key hire was Craig Reynolds, who came on board as general merchandise manager to give her design team the merchandising eye it was missing. “I advocated to Doug [Wood, chief executive officer] that we needed a general merchandise manager to help us focus and get behind what they think will drive the business.”

Reynolds was hired four years ago and it was then that Tommy Bahama was finally able to focus on growing its women’s business.

“Men’s has always been strong for us,” she said. “It just needed to be updated and made more relevant. Dawn has done a great job with that. But the real opportunity was in women’s.”

Although there were a handful of women’s items that did well for the brand, they were few and far between. So the team focused on surrounding those with foundational pieces, bottoms and dresses to expand the assortment and attract the female customer.

Although women were shopping at Tommy Bahama, it was nearly always for the men in their lives. “She’s in the store,” O’Brien said, “but the biggest enticement is how to get her to shop for herself.”

This new, expanded assortment, which included colorful swimwear, coverups that double as dresses, and soft, comfortable casualwear, has helped the women’s division grow to around one-third of the company’s overall sales today.

As a result of the success, “we now have the opportunity to add more fashion,” O’Brien said.

Inside the Tommy Bahama in Seattle, WA
Looks from the women’s spring collection. Meron Menghistab/WWD

One of the biggest franchises for the company is IslandZone, a performance-skewed collection that started in men’s and has now found a niche in women’s as well. O’Brien described it as a label that brings technical fabrics into sportswear silhouettes. “When Dawn started it, she felt really strongly about performance product. At the time, we had casualwear and swimwear, but no athleisure or athletic product.” The first piece was a performance polo and it branched out from there.

“Once we saw it was working, we co-opted it for her as well,” O’Brien said. It’s now offered in everything from dresses and skorts to polos for women and shorts, camp shirts, half-zips, polos and button-downs for guys.

Another success for the company has been Island Soft, a collection of comfortable loungewear-inspired clothes such as sophisticated sweatpants and cardigans that are not only “super cozy,” but allow the brand to create a four-season business for women.

“When I started, we had sweaters and jackets for men but all the women’s dresses were sleeveless,” she said. “We realized we needed to address that so we launched Island Soft and we saw our business turn around in the fall.”

A colorful men’s look from the spring collection.
A colorful men’s look from the spring collection. Courtesy of Tommy Bahama

Women’s swimwear has become a successful business, as have the coverups to complement it. “She doesn’t know if it’s a coverup or a dress, she just knows it’s stylish,” O’Brien said.

Another growth opportunity is the resort separates that offer familiar silhouettes in updated fabrics that a woman can wear all day.

In the flagship men’s division, the brand was built on the strength of its silk camp shirts, but this franchise has now been expanded into a variety of fabrics and patterns including linen, silk/cotton blends, rayon and even a perforated model.

In bottoms, it’s the Boracay pant that remains the best-seller for men, and it, too, has now begun being produced for women. The pant, which is available in 15 colors, is also offered in a short.

Other key items for men include the technical golf short, the Chip Shot, in a variety of colors and patterns that can be worn on or off the course. Ditto for the On Par, a line of shorts under the IslandZone category.  A long pant version will be introduced for fall.

All told, some 30 percent of the business is now in performance sportswear, up from less than 5 percent in 2019. And sustainability is also a big push for the brand with some 60 percent of the men’s product now using sustainable fibers.

In all the products for both genders, Tommy Bahama always makes sure to include a “sprinkle of sand,” or little surprise details inside each garment intended to evoke a smile and create some “hangar appeal,” she said. These include grosgrain taping, special linings or even a different button thread color.

Looking ahead, O’Brien said the plan is to continue to innovate in fabrics and silhouette for both men and women and enhance the digital business to attract a new customer.

“We are 30 years young,” she said, “but we’re still in our infancy. We have a lot of runway ahead of us for the next 30 years.”

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Hot Summer Bags

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Bradley O'Brien Shook Up the Design

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad