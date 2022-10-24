×
Brooks Brothers and Spyder Create Ski-inspired Capsule

The line was designed by Brooks' creative director Michael Bastian and the Spyder team.

Olympian Steven Nyman is featured in the Brooks Brothers x Spyder campaign.
Olympian Steven Nyman is featured in the Brooks Brothers x Spyder campaign. courtesy

Brooks Brothers continues to shine a light on sportswear and as part of that strategy, the company has teamed with Spyder for a capsule collection this fall.

Brooks Brothers x Spyder was designed by Spyder’s product team in partnership with Michael Bastian, Brooks’ creative director. The eight-piece, limited-edition collection of sportswear and outerwear for men blends Brooks’ signature tailoring with Spyder’s high-performance fabrics.

“We paid close attention to detail as we merged iconic Brooks Brothers’ American style with Spyder’s advanced technical and performance expertise,” Bastian said. “It was important for us that the pieces had a natural blend of style and performance.”  

The collection includes a slalom-inspired sweater with padding as well as a zip-front color-block sweater made from wool. They are thermal regulating, wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic. Other pieces include waterproof winter parkas — one in a snow-camo print and the other in an olive green with red and gray details — constructed from sustainable Gore-Tex Pro fabrics with a technical seam-taping process to protect against the elements. Accessories include wool knit scarves and hats with ski motifs, including  tromp l’oeil intarsia ski goggles.

To promote the collection the company has enlisted alpine ski racer and four-time Olympian Steven Nyman to appear in the campaign.

“We recently launched Spyder’s new campaign, The Science of Speed, which illustrates our commitment to enhancing the ski experience both on and off the mountain,” said Brady Collings, general manager of Spyder at Liberated Brands, the brand’s leading sportswear licensee. “We are excited for consumers to experience Spyder’s advanced product development combined with Brooks Brothers iconic aesthetic that offers an more elevated style this season.”

The collection is available at select Brooks Brothers stores and online. Prices range from $59.50 to $498. 

Both Brooks Brothers and Spyder are owned by Authentic Brands Group.

