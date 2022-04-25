Bugatchi Names Anthony Keegan Creative Director

Bugatchi, a men’s luxury essentials brand, has brought Anthony Keegan on board as creative director, a new role within the company.

Keegan, a native of Toronto, has a résumé rich in the men’s fashion space. A graduate of the fashion design program at London’s Central Saint Martins, Keegan has worked at Giorgio Armani, Versace and Kenneth Cole over the course of his 25-year career. He is also known as the founder of Commonwealth Utilities, a contemporary luxury men’s brand that he created in 2006 and for which he received the Rising Star Award from the Fashion Group International. In 2011, he relocated to Hong Kong to serve as creative director of women’s, men’s and accessories for DKNY.

In 2015, Keegan moved back to his hometown of Toronto where he became head of design for Canada Goose. While there, he was credited with spearheading several high-profile collaborations with brands including Vetements, Marc Jacobs, Junya Watanabe, the FDNY and Drake’s OVO. Most recently, Keegan served as creative director for Roots Canada.

Keegan’s first seasonal collection for Bugatchi will be for spring 2023 and it will be presented in New York City in July during men’s market week.

A sneak peek at the spring 2023 collection for Bugatchi, designed by Keegan.

Bugatchi was founded in Montreal in 1981 by Cecile Revah, chief executive officer, and her brother Daniel Revah. It is known for its bright colors, prints and craftsmanship and was an early proponent of collaborations with the launch of the Bugatchi Uomo for Michael Jordan collection in 1991. Since 2004, the brand has made its mark in woven shirts and in 2020, it began offering a technical fabrication that combines performance attributes with the comfort of cotton.

“We are thrilled to have Anthony join our team,” said Cecile Revah. “He brings incredible creative and design capabilities to Bugatchi and we believe that we will forge a new era of growth for Bugatchi together.”

Keegan added: “I am honored to be part of the Bugatchi legacy. Working with Cecile and the team is really going to be a moment to highlight an amazing brand. I want to harness the DNA into a clear lane, build out an identity that is authentic and underline the incredible quality, combined with the optimistic and contagious energy that Cecile and her family bring to the table.”

In addition to its own website, the Bugatchi brand is sold at top retailers in the U.S. and Canada including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harry Rosen.