×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Men's

Dior’s Kim Jones Designs Skins, Customized Car For Gran Turismo 7

Accessories

These Venetian Shoes Are Made for Walking

Caterpillar’s WWR Line Targets Streetwear Market

The longtime licensee of the equipment brand is seeking to build a lifestyle brand.

Caterpillar WWR
Looks from Caterpillar WWR's colleciton.

Caterpillar, the world’s largest construction equipment-maker, is pushing further into work-inspired streetwear.

The company has annual sales of $53 billion and a history that dates to 1904. And while it may be best known for its backhoes and bulldozers, it also has a large international apparel and footwear business that spans a variety of categories, from workwear to streetwear.

Since 2006, that apparel business has been handled by Bozeman, Mont.-based Summit Resource International, which holds the global license for Caterpillar men’s and women’s apparel and accessories and retail operations. Summit was founded in 1991 as a private label manufacturer and is operated today by Sean Gallinger, president, whose prior business background included Triad Sportswear. Centric is the distributor of the brand and works with Summit on the creation of the line.

Related Galleries

Cat Workwear, which sells durable work pants, insulated vests and parkas, hoodies, T-shirts and caps, is a natural brand extension. But in 2019, right before the pandemic, the company expanded into more fashion apparel under the WWR moniker — Workwear Redefined. Marketed as a mix of “original American workwear” and the “most updated fashion trends,” WWR launched in Europe and made its debut in the U.S. at the end of last year.

It is sold at Saks Fifth Avenue as well as on its own e-commerce site and will be added at Nordstrom, Urban Outfitters and specialty stores for spring. The goal, Gallinger said, is to expand its specialty distribution and it will be shown at the upcoming Project show in Las Vegas later this month.

Cat’s move into the fashion arena was not surprising. The handwriting was on the wall as early as 2019 when the brand partnered with John Elliott followed by last year’s collaboration with buzzy designer Heron Preston to create a collection under the workwear division that was graphic and street-inspired. “Those were great ignitors and shows we can play in the space,” Gallinger said.

And the fact that competitors such as Carhartt and Dickies also had more-fashion-oriented divisions made the launch of WWR inevitable.

“We want to extend the brand beyond the classic definition of workwear,” he continued. “There’s a roadmap of other brands who have done what we’re doing and we have grand ambitions to be the dominant global workwear brand.”

Cat WWR
Cat’s WWR line features more trendy pieces.

The Cat apparel business is already big, with sales expected to hit $550 million at retail this year, Gallinger said. Sixty percent of sales come from international markets with the U.S. accounting for the remainder. It operates in more than 110 countries and by the end of this year, will have 180 Cat monobrand stores around the world including Central and South America, China, the Middle East and Australia. Its mission is to “build and protect the brand for the on- and off-site customer,” Gallinger said. “We’re true stewards of the brand and will do everything to protect and extend it.”

Cat’s core collection of workwear still accounts for 60 percent of the business, and that side of the line has been updated to incorporate more technical fabrics and properties. ”We’re redefining what work on a job site can be,” he said. “The classic definition of workwear is rugged, durable and tough, but the consumer also wants to be comfortable and look fashionable.”

But it’s the lifestyle component of the line that is taking center stage now. Within WWR, there is a foundational line that offers embroidered T-shirts that retail for around $55 to $65 as well as sweats, cargo utility shorts, popovers, quarter-zips, carpenter jeans and twill jackets. Fits are oversize and the design is a “nod to work-inspired streetwear.”

Cat WWR
The WWR line was introduced in the U.S. at the end of last year.

Then, there are the more fashion-forward elements, such as paint-splattered jackets, short-sleeve wovens, camo vests, cargo pants in nylon and chore coats, graphic bombers and hoodies sporting the brand’s Danny Diesel logo, and dip-dyed shirts.

Cat’s most recent collaboration is with content creator and ’90s fashion enthusiast Jordan Page, and his Colour Plus Company. It’s called Caterpillar x Colour Plus Co. Page, who has also worked with Supreme and launched his own label right as the pandemic hit, strives to offer his differentiated take on the “modern uniform,” by infusing Cat pieces such as wide-wale corduroys, overdyed denim, sherpa fleece and shirt-jackets with color and distinct detailing. The collection will be sold at Atmos this holiday season.

Page said the partnership with Cat is especially significant to him because his family was blue collar and wore a lot of Caterpillar and other workwear brands and the collaboration is “my interpretation of that.”

Gallinger has high hopes for the Page collaboration as well as for the expansion of the WWR line. But at this point, there are no immediate plans to open stores in the U.S. “The best way to get to the market is through the wholesale channel,” Gallinger said. “Opening a retail store is probably five years out.”

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Hot Summer Bags

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Inside Construction Company Caterpillar's Work-inspired Streetwear

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad