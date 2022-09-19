×
Monday's Digital Daily: September 19, 2022

Chervo to Produce Ryder Cup Collection

The Italian brand is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

Chervo Ryder Cup collection
Looks from Cherno's Ryder Cup collection. provided

Chervo has a lot to celebrate.

Not only is the upscale Italian sportswear and golf brand commemorating its 40th anniversary this year, it has also been selected as an official licensee for the 44th Ryder Cup that will take place at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome from Sept. 25, 2023, to Oct. 1, 2023.

The apparel and accessories collection will include vests in a variety of colors, Polarfleece half-zip pullovers, long-sleeve polos and merino sweaters for both men and women. There will also be beanies and the requisite golf towel. All of the looks will feature the Ryder Cup logo and will range in price from $180 to $300. It will be sold at golf pro shops in the U.S. and online.

The collection features pop colors.

“Celebrating a monumental 40th year, Chervo is honored to be a part of the prestigious 44th Ryder Cup in our homeland of Italy, taking place in Rome in 2023,” said Layne Dempsey, managing partner of Chervo USA. “As a licensed merchandise supplier to the highly anticipated biennial Ryder Cup, we are excited to showcase the one-of-a-kind handcrafted collection in signature fabrics and technologies. With our 40 years of Italian heritage, and as the leading golf sportswear brand in Italy, throughout Europe, and six years new to the U.S.A., it was a match made in heaven. The launch of our spring 2023 and Ryder Cup collection will give a nod to the Roman-nostalgic patterns and all the history that is Rome, Italy.”

Chervo was founded by brothers Manfred and Peter Erlacher as a ski brand but moved into golf in the early ’90s. It is known today for its custom prints and lightweight fabrics that are suitable for both on and off the golf course.

