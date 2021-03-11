Sustainability and social responsibility continue to be key commitments for fashion brands, as they should be.

Contemporary design denim brand, Closed, will be launching the “Limited to Thirty” edition for the denim aficionado. The capsule collection consists of six pairs of men’s jeans made from two distinct deadstock Japanese selvedge denims (derived from Kurabo and Kuroki, two of the most globally renowned denim mills) that were left over from previous production runs.

“We wanted to give the customer the choice: Either you buy a pair of raw jeans and break them in by yourself or you go for pre-washed jeans which already show a great fade and the beautiful hues of indigo,” said Closed’s denim developer, Uwe Kippschnieder.

The three fits: X-Lent (relaxed), Cooper Tapered (regular) and the Unity Slim will be repurposed and offered in a raw denim and authentic vintage wash iteration, with selvedge detailing on the inside hem and back belt loop, sewn with two-tone thread and a special leather logo patch, and each pair will be numbered by hand.

Only 30 individual pairs will be available for purchase from each style and will be exclusively available beginning March 19 at Closed.com.