×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

Closed Links With Millinsky on Capsule

The capsule reflects on the idea of building meaningful connections and strong relationships.

Closed x MILLINSKY Capsule
Closed x Millinsky capsule.

Alexandre Daillance, or better known as Millinsky, is the cofounder and creative director of streetwear label Nasaseasons, which gained immense popularity after taking up residence in the Parisian concept store, Colette. 

Now, the Parisian entrepreneur has linked with German brand, Closed, to create a three-piece capsule collection that includes a hoodie, a shirt and a cap with a typographic logo in different shades of blue, to create various slogan statements based on European values such as freedom and togetherness. 

“Freedom is the first European value that comes to mind. We are all extremely lucky to be able, as members of the EU, to have the right to move and live in different countries that are part of the union. It is wonderful that our countries share common values and promote togetherness in many aspects” Daillance said.

Related Galleries

With pricing ranging from $115 to $370, the capsule will be available for purchase starting Oct. 28, online exclusively at Closed.com.

Blending together thoughtfully embroidered designs paired with bold, creative statements, Daillance’s work champions an ethos that exemplifies a modern playful expression and represents the daring attitude of Gen Z, with celebrities including Rihanna, Beyoncé and Wiz Khalifa (to name a few) showing support to the young streetwear designer with his early pieces.

Notable projects have included the Rolling Stones’ redesign of the band’s Tongue and lips logo for their No Filter Tour, a capsule collection for Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up tour in 2019, and most recently, a merch capsule collection with Eminem that pays homage to the illustrious legacy of Slim Shady. 

Closed x Millinsky capsule.
Closed x Millinsky capsule.
Closed x Millinsky capsule.
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Hot Summer Bags

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Closed Links With Millinksy On Capsule

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad