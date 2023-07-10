Con.struct Green Offers Playful Take on Golfwear

Count A.W. Chang as the latest apparel brand to set its sights on the lucrative golf market.

The vertical menswear manufacturer, whose brands include W.R.K., Brooklyn Brigade, Society of Threads, Michelsons of London and others, is extending its Con.struct label into the golf arena.

Con.struct was launched in 2016 and has become known for its full assortment of staples including dress shirts, neckwear, wovens, knits, swimwear and outerwear with a “modern preppy” aesthetic, according to Terence To, vice president of sales and marketing.

Now the brand is launching Con.struct Green, a line of performance polos, button-down shirts, quarter-zips, windbreakers, reversible vests, shorts and pants. “There’s a lot of overlap with our core sportswear, but this takes it a half step further,” he said.

He said the company saw an opportunity after witnessing the huge spike in interest in the sport of golf during COVID-19 — which continues today — and the trend among the younger professional players to wear bolder colors and patterns on the course. “They’re not afraid to show some personality beyond the traditional uniform,” To said. So the company, which was a pioneer in digital prints, created a series of playful patterns to appeal to this consumer.

Among the prints offered in the launch collection are tropical designs, pineapples, decks of cards, cacti, flamingo and paintball patterns made from recycled fabrics and featuring four-way stretch, wicking and antimicrobial properties along with UV 50+ sun protection. To said for the golfer who prefers a more subtle look, the line also features solids and smaller geometric prints.

Prices include $88 for the polos and button-downs, the latter of which can be worn off the course as well, $78 for shorts, $98 for pants, $110 for the quarter-zips, $128 for a vest and $148 for a windbreaker.

The company teased the collection earlier this year to the golf community but is just now selling it into green grass shops for spring 2024. It will also be available on the Con.struct e-commerce site.