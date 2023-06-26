Criquet Golf Taps Artist Donald Robertson for Collaboration

When it comes to golf films, Caddyshack is undoubtedly one of the most popular. So it’s no surprise that Hobson Brown and Billy Nachman, cofounders of the Texas-based golf brand, Criquet, turned to the movie as inspiration for a new capsule collection.

Called Pool’s Closed, the line is whimsical and colorful and includes reimagined version of Criquet’s signature four-button placket polo and five-inch inseam swim trunks. Criquet also collaborated with Seamus golf on a Sunday bag and headcovers.

But what makes this capsule different is the artwork from Donald Robertson, which is featured on the pieces.

Robertson is known for his cartoon-ish style work and has collaborated with Bergdorf Goodman, Comme des Garçons, Warby Parker, Canada Goose and others over the years.

The swim shorts also feature Robertson’s artwork.

“We felt a kindred spirit to Donald and are big fans of his work,” Brown said. “Our shared love of ‘80s pop culture plus our somewhat devilish sense of humor made it all the more fun to work together. We also all live in Texas, so we are super excited to donate a portion of the proceeds of the ‘Pool’s Closed’ collection to the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center.”

“I moved to Dallas recently and started painting a lot of golf stuff. It caught the eye of the Criquet shirt guys,” Robertson said. “That and [in] all my kids’ class pics on Instagram, they are in Criquet shirts. Austin, where they are based, is hipper than Dallas so I’m doing this collab to edge myself up a bit.”

“We love everything about Donald’s art…the playfulness, the sense of humor, the color palettes, the vintage vibe and the subtle — and not so subtle — nods to the preppy lifestyle that Hobson and I grew up with in New York City in the ‘80’s,” Nachman added. “These are common themes and notes that live throughout our brand and product. So when we noticed that he was a fan of our shirts and brand, we reached out thinking this could be a really cool opportunity to collaborate with an artist who appreciates life in a similar way as we do.”

Prices range from $115 for the swim trunks and $125 for the polo to $425 for the golf bag and $95 for the headcovers. It is available on the Criquet e-commerce site.