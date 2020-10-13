The story of how George Feldenkreis, former chief executive officer of Perry Ellis International, escaped from Cuba and established roots in the U.S. is well-known in the fashion industry. Now that story has been turned into a song by Grammy Award-nominated urban band Orishas. “Look Good, Feel Good,” which blends Latin Afro American rhythms with traditional Cuban sazon, was released to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month and the company’s Cubavera brand.

The song is accompanied by a fashion campaign for the brand that features images of Cubavera product set against various locations around its home city of Miami. The campaign features the brand’s holiday collection of guayaberas, panel shirts, embroideries, novelty tropical prints and linens.

Yotuel Romero, director and lead singer of Orishas, said: “For me, composing ‘Look Good Feel Good’ inspired by George Feldenkreis, was very special. His story reminds me of mine and every Latino that arrives in this country. The song is not only about succeeding in a new country but holding on to your roots. It’s about bringing something from you — your essence and your culture. It is a song about nostalgia, happiness and success.”

The video and short films are available on Cubavera’s web site and on Instagram.