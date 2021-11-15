Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 15, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s Why Louis Vuitton Is Staging Spin-off Shows in Shanghai, Miami

Men's

What Are Chinese Male Influencers Buying?

Business

Six Years On, Farfetch Answers Johann Rupert’s Call for Collaboration

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie’s Darius Rucker Teams With NFL, Fanatics on Apparel Line

The platinum-selling artist has been a lifelong fan of the Miami Dolphins.

Darius Rucker in his new NFL
Darius Rucker in a promotional piece for his new NFL collection.

Darius Rucker knew at a young age that his dream of playing in the National Football League wasn’t going to become a reality. Despite his love of the sport, he wasn’t born with the size or the skills necessary to become a professional athlete.

But his Plan B worked out pretty well. Rucker became a superstar as the lead vocalist and guitarist for Hootie & the Blowfish, which sold more than 25 million albums worldwide.

But Rucker never lost his passion for football, especially the Miami Dolphins. Today, Fanatics and the NFL will unveil the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics, a line of officially licensed NFL apparel inspired by his love of music, football and fashion.

“I’ve been a huge NFL fan my entire life, so it’s a dream come true to see my logo right next to the NFL logo on these items,” Rucker said. “It has been a blast working with two great partners, Fanatics and the NFL, to make this project a reality.”

Related Galleries

He said he’s never had his own apparel collection — “Just my merch,” he said of the souvenir products sold at his shows — so when BCL Entertainment, a company that specializes in partnering talent with brands, approached him about putting his name on an NFL-themed line, he did not hesitate.

”With my love of football and the NFL and to see my name next to that is pretty amazing,” he said.

Rucker said he’s been a football fan since he was five when he “fell in love with the Miami Dolphins” and some of its star players, including Art Shell — “He lived around the corner from us,” Rucker said — Larry Csonka and Larry Little. “Those guys were must-see TV,” he recalled.

Rucker himself played up until high school when he realized at the age of 13 that “I’m not faster or bigger than anyone here. Up until then, I really thought I would play in the NFL.”

Although the collection was designed by the experts within the organizations, Rucker said he did offer suggestions on what and what not to include in the line and ultimately approved all the pieces.

Darius Rucker x NFL
The musician sports a jacket with the logo of his favorite team, the Miami Dolphins.

The assortment will feature premium items for all 32 NFL teams including T-shirts, fleece, outerwear and sweats and will retail for $29.99 to $99.99. It will be sold at Fanatics’ network of online stores as well as on the NFLShop.com.

Rucker said his favorite item in the 17-piece assortment is a winter coat in a camouflage pattern. He’s also fond of the T-shirts, sweats and button-down shirts, pointing to the fit.

Darius Rucker x NFL collection
Sweats with the Green Bay Packers logo.

Rucker, who has transitioned into country music, said as he kicks off the Darius Rucker Live “theater tour” next February, he’ll be sporting some of the pieces on stage, particularly the T-shirts of the teams in the towns he’ll be visiting.

Rucker will be joined on the tour by Caylee Hammack, an up-and-coming country artist who he said has “an incredible voice.”

Rucker has done something that few pop or rock artists have been able to accomplish: carve out a successful niche in country music. “I really think it’s because of my love for country music,” he said. When he first started exploring changing musical genres, he pounded the pavement on a radio tour speaking to program directors and the “tastemakers” who selected what would be played on their stations.

“They asked who I liked in country music and most people would say Dolly Parton or Kenny Rogers,” he said. “I said my favorite was Radney Foster.” It was the truth, and it also showed that Rucker knew country music since Foster had success but wasn’t exactly a household name.

Then he also started slow when he began feeling his way in country. “I started on the bottom,” he said. “The last shows I played with Hootie were in these big arenas and my first gig playing those same arenas, I was the baby band,” he said. But that showed his “sincerity and love for the music.”

He believes that same sincerity and love will help boost the visibility and sales of the NFL x Darius Rucker Collection by Fanatics, which he’ll be promoting on social media and out on the road.

A Bears shirt from the Darius Rucker NFL collection.
A Chicago Bears shirt from the collection.

The collection is part of Fanatics’ move to offer elevated design and price points for some of its fan product. Erin Andrews, sideline reporter for Fox NFL, launched a line called Wear by Erin Andrews in 2019, and there are also collections with Vineyard Vines, DKNY and other brands.

“Sports and entertainment have incredible crossover appeal, and this is a great example of incorporating the worlds of pop culture and music into our business,” said Vicky Picca, senior vice president of business affairs for Fanatics. “Teaming up with multiplatinum music icon Darius Rucker and our partners at the NFL has allowed us to do that through this unique, quality assortment of NFL fan gear for all 32 teams.”

Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL, said celebrity collaborations perform well on NFL Shop and he expects Rucker’s to just enhance the current offerings. “Darius’ love of football combined with his love of music made him the perfect candidate to collaborate with.”

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

EXCLUSIVE: Hootie's Darius Rucker Teams With

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad