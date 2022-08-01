Dickies Teams With Photographer Estevan Oriol

Collaborations are nothing new for Dickies, but in celebration of its 100th anniversary this year, the Fort Worth, Texas-based workwear brand has amplified its message through a partnership with award-winning photographer, art director and filmmaker Estevan Oriol.

The Estevan Oriol x Dickies capsule is intended to speak to all aspects of Los Angeles culture — from the glamour to the grit — a message that has made Oriol a role model for generations of street artists.

The collection offers Dickies’ classic workwear styles updated with Oriol’s artistic flair, and includes 12 pieces from $80 to $150, which will be sold on the company’s website. It includes Dickies’ 874 twill work pants, indigo denim bib overalls and a long-sleeve T-shirt.

As part of the partnership, Dickies will also release photo and video content from Oriol featuring signature Dickies pieces on its website and social media platforms.

The line celebrates Los Angeles culture.

“From working with the biggest names in ’90s hip-hop and capturing pivotal moments in the city’s history, we were drawn to Estevan’s hustle and his love for Los Angeles, which helped him forge a path all his own while staying true to his roots,” said Sarah Crockett, global chief marketing officer of Dickies. “We’re honored to have been able to immortalize in this collection Estevan’s deep ties to Chicano lowriding and the real moments he’s captured while telling the story of the City of Angels over the last 25 years.”

“Dickies has always been a trusted staple for workers and the artistic communities that have been traditionally overlooked by the fashion world,” Oriol said. “Designing this collection was a labor of love because we’re recognizing the cultural impact of the outsiders, the makers and all the people who know what it means to ride low and slow.”