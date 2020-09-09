SLOPE STYLE: Dior is hitting the slopes, with the launch of its first men’s ski capsule.

The line was designed by Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections, in collaboration with specialist brands Descente, AK Skis and POC, the French fashion house said Wednesday.

“These high-performance pieces, embellished with the Dior logo, combine cutting-edge expertise and minimalist design for a daring look,” the brand said in a statement obtained by WWD.

Jones worked with Descente, a Japanese maker of ski apparel that has historically incorporated the ideas and experiences of leading athletes into the development of products like its Magic Suit. The designer has created puffers, shell jackets and trousers inspired by vintage images of Japanese winter sports.

He also teamed up with Swiss company AK, an exclusive maker of skis that feature a wood core sandwich construction, a hallmark of World Cup racing skis. AK has created bespoke skis and a snowboard decorated in the label’s signature Dior Oblique motif.

The looks can be capped off with helmets made by Swedish company POC, which makes high-performance protective equipment and athletic gear used for skiing, cycling and mountain biking.

Products will be priced from 250 euros for a head band to 7,500 euros for the skis, a spokesman for Dior said.

The collection will be launched in November exclusively in a series of Dior stores worldwide, with pop-ups slated for Shanghai’s Plaza 66 shopping mall, SKP in Beijing and New York City’s SoHo district.