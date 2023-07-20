Dior’s New Snowboard Is Literally a Work of Art

PARIS — Not content with launching some of the world’s most exclusive sneakers, Dior has developed a snowboard that doubles as a work of art.

Part of its ongoing collaboration with artist Peter Doig, who often incorporates snow scenes and skiwear into his work, the snowboard is printed with a motif inspired by his 1994 painting titled “Cobourg 3 + 1 More,” according to the artist. Available in a limited edition of 77 pieces worldwide, it will retail for $7,300.

It’s part of the French fashion house’s latest ski capsule line, set to land in stores on Nov. 23. Kim Jones, artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, launched the capsule in 2020 and got Doig involved the following year, after they collaborated on his fall 2021 collection.

“For this new men’s ski capsule, we have been working again with Peter Doig and I think the result is just beautiful. The collection is a mix of fashion and outdoor pieces, the perfect outfit for the ski period,” Jones said in a statement.

Known for unsettling landscapes that blend reality, memories, found images and references to art history, Doig created prints for Dior that were used for retro-style knitwear reminiscent of the sweaters he wore as a teenager. A crest inspired by one of his works appears on jackets and pants.

Dior worked with its usual partners on the technical elements of the collection.

The snowboard designed by Dior with artist Peter Doig. Jackie Nickerson/Courtesy of Dior

Swiss ski-maker AK helped develop the snowboard, which has a “swallow nose” shape inspired by vintage snowboard shapes borrowed from surf culture, and a more traditional round tail to ensure it can be used on all terrains.

Doig’s artwork is complemented by metal inserts on the nose and tail, as well as an insert of the ski capsule’s CD Diamond logo redesigned by the artist.

Descente, the Japanese maker of ski apparel that has historically incorporated the ideas and experiences of leading athletes into the development of products like its Magic Suit, collaborated with Jones on items including ultralight down jackets.

Swedish company POC, which makes protective equipment and athletic gear used for skiing, cycling and mountain biking, helped design two high-performance helmets and a pair of goggles.

The Levator helmet, available in a limited edition of 88, is sold with a Dior carry bag and an extra lens for low-visibility weather conditions. Featuring POC’s most cutting-edge technologies, from shock absorption to avalanche victim detection, it will retail for $1,800.

Meanwhile, the Calyx is an all-sports helmet suitable not just for skiing, but also for cycling and mountaineering. In a first for the Dior ski capsule, it comes with a matching snood, and can be combined with goggles in the same color for a seamless look.

The helmet-and-snood sets are available in three colors for $1,250, as are the Nexal goggles, priced at $900.