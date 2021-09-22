Skip to main content
Drake Drops His Latest Nocta Collection With Nike Golf

The Canadian rapper's latest Nocta release celebrates the ever-growing popularity of golf.

A look from Drake's Nocta Golf
Looks from Drake's Nocta Golf collection.

After delivering his anticipated album “Certified Lover Boy,” which still remains at number one for a second week atop the Billboard 200 albums chart, Drake has been working overtime on expanding his business activities. His ever-expanding Nocta clothing collection — a Nike sublabel — is back with its latest drop, only this time, he is bringing Nike Golf into the fold.

The Nocta Golf collection, inspired by Drake’s love for the sport and his childhood rounds with his uncle, Stephen Sher, consists of apparel and accessories that elevate traditional golf silhouettes with streetwear-inspired branding and wearability, yet drives a minimalist aesthetic, a lineup meant to adapt from the course to the road — not just for golf players.

Definitely not your typical country club look and manufactured using 100 percent recycled fibers, the on-or-off course collection spans across 10 pieces including monochrome anoraks, zip-up track jackets in earthy tones and a green nylon long-sleeved shirt with the phrase “NOCTA GOLF” across the back in a white font, mock-neck tops in short sleeve (available in black and white), polos, crewneck tops, vest, pants, caps, and sunglasses, including functional details such as utility pockets, water-repellent finishes, sweat-wicking materials including Nike’s Dri-Fit technology, and lightweight laser-cut mesh offering both comfort and style.

One of the first teases of the collection was spotted earlier this month on pro-golfer Brooks Koepka, who was wearing the Nocta Golf Mock short-sleeved shirt in black at the PGA Tour Championship (sure to be one of the more sought after pieces of the collection).

“A collection dedicated to one of my idols. A man who took me under his wing and showed me much of what life had to offer and even more so what your own life can become when you are dedicated and loyal. My grandmother Evelyn Sher has a resting place close to the King Valley Golf Club and our drives and visits to that course hold some of my most valuable life lessons and will forever be cherished. The Stephen Sher Nocta Golf collection is available September 23rd” read a quote from the Canadian singer’s Instagram, which went live hours before the collection drop. 

With prices ranging from $34 to $500, Drake’s Nocta golf collection is set to touch down online tonight via Nocta.com at 9 p.m. PST/midnight EST and at 7 a.m. PST/ 0 a.m. EST on Nike’s Sknrs app on Thursday.

Previous drops from Nocta, such as the ​​“Cardinal Stock” capsule, have featured more of an essentials range with items such as hoodies, sweatpants, crewneck Ts and hats, mainly all in an Oceanic blue colorway.

Drake Drops His Latest Nocta Collection
Looks from Drake's Nocta Golf collection.
