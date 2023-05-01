Fair Harbor Sets Three Collabs for Spring

Fair Harbor is turning up the heat on collaborations.

The sustainable swim and lifestyle brand is partnering with three companies on an array of products for spring.

First up on May 10 is Fair Harbor x Sunski, a sustainable sunglasses brand that marks Fair Harbor’s first entry into accessories. The collaboration is for two limited-edition styles — the Dipsea clear frame and the Yuba tortoise shell model — both of which feature Fair Harbor’s signature blue on the tip of the arms. The glasses will retail for $58.

One of the Fair Harbor x Sunski styles. Bryan Derballa

Then on May 17, the brand will partner with Original Penguin on a capsule of surf-style swim shorts and a graphic T-shirt that will feature vintage prints in eco-friendly materials intended to be reminiscent of a coastal lifestyle. The T-shirt will retail for $36 and the shorts from $72 to $92. They will be available on the websites and in the retail stores of both brands as well as at Nordstrom.

“We have always admired the heritage and nostalgia of what the Original Penguin brand represents,” said Fair Harbor cofounders Caroline and Jake Danehy. “We were inspired by the Original Penguin archives and combined their classic design aesthetic with our innovative, sustainable fabrics and comfort-driven styles.”

And finally, on June 21, Fair Harbor will celebrate Latin American culture through a collaboration with Baby Brasa, a downtown Manhattan restaurant that serves organic Peruvian cuisine. Fair Harbor worked with the restaurant’s cofounders Franco Noriega, a former athlete, model and celebrity chef, and Milan Kelez on the assortment of swimwear and Ts.

Baby Brasa is a Peruvian restaurant in New York City. Courtesy of Fair Harbor

“Our brand missions align because we are also passionate about the environment and a healthy beach lifestyle,” Noriega said.

The capsule will retail from $36 to $92 and be sold online and at the Fair Harbor store.