Foot Locker on Monday will introduce a new interactive hub for sneakerheads on Google Slides, beginning with The Endless World of Air Max.

The hub will alert consumers about new Nike Air Max sneaker releases at Foot Locker, host livestreamed events where consumers can win sneakers and other prizes, and host other virtual events and activities with new designers.

A few launch week activities include Air Max Trivia with Air Max expert Anna Bediones, who will lead a multiple-choice quiz where correct answers will lead winners to a link to potentially win a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers, Air Max Master Class with comedian and social media personality DC Young Fly in an audio class about Air Max, and Stepping In with sneakerheads Sanne Poeze, Brenn Lorenzo and Melissa Cantey who will show their Air Max collections to viewers, who will have a chance to buy the sneakers as well.

“We wanted to create a first-of-its-kind online experience that allows consumers to interact with Air Max content in a unique way and also function as a one-stop-shop to purchase the hottest Air Maxes from our family of brands,” said Foot Locker vice president of marketing Rich McLeod.

McLeod also said this new hub is an extension of the retailer’s promise to carry popular releases that was made in 2018 with creative platform Discover Your Air, that provided consumers with Air Max knowledge. The hub is also a way to meet Gen Z consumers, which McLeod said uses Google Slides to track sneaker drops and resale opportunities.

“As the retail experience continues to evolve, we are continuing to explore how we can utilize technology to create an ‘endless aisle’ shopping experience to meet our consumer’s needs,” said McLeod. “Given the current restrictions with in-store shopping, we feel that the Google Slides experience allows us to create an endless shopping experience that’ll also function as an entertainment hub for our sneakerhead community.”

Prior to this, Foot Locker opened a Power Store in Compton, Calif., in August, joining others in Washington Heights in New York City, Philadelphia and Detroit. The retailer also kicked off virtual events for its #ForTheLove basketball campaign and is partnering with Rock the Vote for the 2020 election.

Foot Locker in August reported an 18 percent increase in comparable-store sales, which chairman and chief executive officer Richard Johnson believes was a result of pent-up demand and the fiscal stimulus, and a return to positive earnings per share. The company withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance in March.