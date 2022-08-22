×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 22, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Stella McCartney Raises the Bar on Clean Beauty With New Skin Care Line

Business

Gucci Opens Boutique in Downtown Detroit

Fashion

From the Archives: A Chat With Norell

Gibson Guitars Picks Billy Reid for First Apparel Collaboration

The line of men's and women's apparel and guitar accessories will launch Tuesday.

Billy Reid x Gibson
Abraham Alexander in a look from the collection.

Billy Reid is continuing to embrace his Southern roots.

The Alabama-based designer is partnering with Gibson guitars on an exclusive capsule collection of apparel for men and women.

Called the Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection, the line will be released globally on Tuesday. This marks the Nashville instrument maker’s first collaboration with a fashion designer.

The capsule is inspired by Gibson’s Hummingbird guitar, a model used by everyone from Keith Richards and Sheryl Crow to Lenny Kravitz.

In creating the capsule, Reid, an accomplished guitar player, researched the various incarnations of the Hummingbird’s pickguard artwork and worked with the Gibson team to create an original design, which he calls the “Kissing Hummingbirds.” The design is featured throughout the collection of limited-edition apparel and guitar accessories.

Related Galleries

The men’s collection includes a leather café racer jacket, Western-style shirt, sweater, sweatshirt and T-shirt, along with select accessories. The women’s collection includes a Hummingbird midi dress, cardigan and bandana tunic dress. A women’s mohair winter coat will be coming this fall. Guitar accessories will include a guitar strap and picks, all decorated with the exclusive Hummingbird print.

Billy Reid x Gibson
Aaron Lee Tasjan is among those featured in the marketing campaign.

“From the influence of Muscle Shoals Sound Studio to our Shindig performances, music has been at the core of the Billy Reid brand since the very beginning. I’m a big Gibson Hummingbird fan and the picture of the iconic pickguard has been on our inspiration board for many years. Collaborations like this are some are of the coolest things we get to do,” said Reid.

To promote the collection, musicians Margo Price, Abraham Alexander and Aaron Lee Tasjan are being featured in the marketing campaign. Last week in Nashville at the Gibson Garage, Price performed at a special launch event.

“Music culture has always been synonymous with individual style and authentic expression,” said James “JC” Curleigh, president and chief executive officer of Gibson Brands. “Our Gibson artists Margo Price, Abraham Alexander and Aaron Lee Tasjan naturally embody the timeless, and edgy aesthetic of the new Hummingbird collection. The opportunity to combine the iconic Gibson Hummingbird vibe into a lifestyle collaboration with Billy Reid is exciting for us, but even more exciting for our fans.”

The Billy Reid x Gibson Hummingbird Collection retails from $68 to $1,498 and will be available in Billy Reid stores as well as online.

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Hot Summer Bags

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Gibson Guitars, Billy Reid Launch Collaboration

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad