Heirloom Amalgam Opens Showroom for Personal Vintage Collection

Heirloom Amalgam is opening a showroom in New York City, but it’s not just another showroom. Instead, the lifestyle brand created by married couple Scott and Amy Burr will use the space to showcase more than 1,000 pieces of vintage apparel from their private collection.

Pieces in the collection date back to the mid- to late-19th century and include everything from workwear and sportswear to limited-edition government-issued military jackets and parkas for the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marines in the U.S. and service agencies in Canada. The showroom will also include rock T-shirts and other pop culture pieces.

The Burrs have been curating museum-quality vintage pieces for more than 15 years.

“Necessity has always been the mother of invention,” said Scott Burr, “and seeing how wartime inspired some of the most interesting innovations in clothing construction continues to fascinate me.”

His passion for collecting vintage pieces started as a child, thanks to his grandfather who was a World War II veteran. After his grandfather’s death, he decided to learn as much about this history as possible and started buying pieces at auctions and estate sales as well as through private sales.

The Heirloom Amalgam showroom at 36 Laight Street in New York will be open to fashion industry professionals, stylists and editors by appointment. Pricing is available upon request.

“We are excited to share our collection we started as a passion project to the larger fashion community,” said Scott Burr. “Each garment that we collect has a story and each piece of clothing is created by artisans that don’t get the attention they deserve. Our goal for the showroom is to create a space where designers and creatives can find pieces, artwork and details from history for inspiration and interpretation for the future.”

In addition to the vintage collection, the showroom will also show the brand’s Archetype Collection of core basics as well as some more fashion-forward seasonal pieces for men and women.