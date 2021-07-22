Heroes Motors has developed a cult following ever since Serge Bueno founded the company in 2015 to restore and sell vintage motorcycles.

Since then, the native of France, who relocated to California, has attracted a slew of celebrities to his workshop on La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles and a showroom and store in Malibu to marvel over these antique bikes.

But there’s plenty on offer beyond motorcycles, including limited-edition sculptures, prints, books, helmets and other collectibles, which give the spaces the feel of an art gallery. There is also an assortment of upscale leathers and other items that were only available at the store and the brand’s website.

But Sunrise Brands, which recently partnered with Bueno to expand the brand, is planning to extend Heroes’ limited apparel offering by launching a wholesale collection for the first time. Stephen Budd, president of the men’s division of Sunrise Brands, said the plan is to bring the high-end assortment of leather jackets, canvas outerwear, logo T-shirts, fleece and denim with a vintage, motorcycle-themed aesthetic to other retailers around the country. The first wholesale collection will launch at the Liberty Fairs show in Los Angeles in the first week of August.

The collection, which will retail for $200 for a canvas coat, $700 for jeans and $800 for a leather jacket, is primarily manufactured in Los Angeles, and will be targeted to upscale specialty boutiques that can appreciate Heroes’ distinct sensibility.

“Everything has attitude, is distressed with vintage washes,” Budd said.

Although Heroes now offers women’s wear as well, Budd said the initial wholesale collection will focus on men’s wear with plans to expand into women’s next year — about the same time Sunrise will launch a lower-priced diffusion line to capture a customer who is seeking the same look but doesn’t have the cash to buy $700 jeans. The diffusion line will instead offer jeans for around $100 and sweats for $80.