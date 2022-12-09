Johnnie-O Snags Hoka’s Delaney to Oversee Marketing

Johnnie-O is staffing up.

The Santa Monica-based brand has brought industry veteran Norma Delaney on board in the newly created position of chief marketing officer.



Delaney, who previously served as vice president of global grand marketing for the buzzy Hoka brand, will be tasked with enhancing and amplifying Johnnie-O’s Southern California aesthetic and capitalizing on its growth. The brand has become known for its surfer dude logo and West Coast preppy sensibility.

In April, the company closed on a minority investment funding of $108 million from Wasatch Global Investors and Ares Management funds. The brand, founded by John O’Donnell a little more than a decade ago, started out with wedge-collar pique polo shirts but has since expanded into a full lifestyle brand.

Delaney is known for her “consumer-centric thinking, strategic marketing expertise and digital-first programs that drive engagement and conversation,” Johnnie-O said. Earlier this year, she launched Hoka’s first, fully integrated global campaign. She was with the brand nearly five years. Before that, she also worked for New Balance, Burton, Rockport, Sperry and Keds. She is a graduate of Colby College and Boston College, Carroll Graduate School of Management.



“The story of Johnnie-O is one that I can totally relate to,” Delaney said. “It’s a brand that lives happily at the intersection of East Coast traditions and a laid-back SoCal lifestyle, celebrating the best of both worlds. My job is to grow and scale the story of Johnnie-O and welcome more people in. I’m excited to join such a talented and passionate team as we embark on the next chapter of growth.”

“Norma has a strong track record of developing teams, driving brand awareness and deepening consumer loyalty,” added Dave Gatto, chief executive officer of Johnnie-O. “From our first meetings, John O’Donnell, our founder, and I felt that Norma would be a great cultural fit and I know she will play a critical role in our continued momentum and expansion.”