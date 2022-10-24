Kaws and The North Face Release Second Collection

While “XX” might mean kisses to the general public, streetwear enthusiasts are more inclined to think of Kaws when they come across the double crosses. American artist and designer Kaws, aka Brian Donnelly, is once again lending his talents to The North Face for a new collection for fall 2022, adding to the already-massive range that dropped back in February.

The upcoming assortment includes styles from The North Face’s Expedition System — a line initially launched in 1990 that was designed for high-altitude exploration. Select pieces getting a revamp include signature jackets, pants and accessories, including the 1996 Nuptse Jacket, 1986 Mountain Jacket and 1995 Denali Jacket.

Along with the must-have jackets, the release also includes hoodies, sweatpants, short- and long-sleeved T-shirts, duffel bags, Nuptse mitts and the ThermoBall Traction Mule.

Unlike the first drop, which saw The North Face’s iconic puffer jackets dressed in blocks of vibrant colors, this latest collection reverts back to the outdoor brand’s incognito status with a more subdued color scheme — with black, white and grays being the color triad of choice — and, of course, Kaws’ signature “XX” motif, which is emblazoned on each camo-printed piece.

With prices ranging from $55 to $550, The North Face XX Kaws collaboration will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. EST via The North Face’s website and select retailers.

