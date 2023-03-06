×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: March 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Alexander McQueen RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Why Yali’s Founder Is Betting Big on Vests

Accessories

Tiffany Appoints Lauren Santo Domingo First Artist Director for Home

Lacoste Celebrates Polo’s 90th Anniversary With New Franchise 

The French fashion brand is releasing a collection of five polo styles to celebrate the original polo.

KJ Apa for Lacoste.
KJ Apa for Lacoste. Courtesy

Lacoste is celebrating a major milestone with a franchise launch.

The French fashion brand is celebrating the 90th anniversary of its original polo style by launching a new polo franchise on Wednesday that consists of five styles. 

“In 1933, René Lacoste cut the sleeves off his shirt, going against the classic uniform imposed on [tennis] players at the time,” the brand said. “This simple gesture turned out to be a real revolution that would earn him the title of inventor of this wardrobe staple: the polo shirt.” 

Lacoste’s new polo franchise is meant to pay homage to the classic style while giving it a modern touch through bright colors and graphic designs.

Related Galleries

A style from Lacoste’s new polo franchise.

The collection includes the L.12.12 Polo, which references the original Lacoste polo design and features an image of the world map. There’s also the Paris Polo, a two-tone style, and the Movement Polo, a tailored silhouette in an eco-friendly piqué fabric that’s said to regulate moisture. On the more sporty side, there’s the Polo Tennis, a two-tone jersey designed without a collar, and the Polo Golf, a performance model that also regulates moisture. 

Lacoste’s new polo franchise comes roughly two months after Louise Trotter stepped down from her position as creative director after a four-year tenure. Last month, Lacoste named Pelagia Kolotouros, a former Adidas designer, as its new creative director. 

In December, the brand also wrapped up its fragrance licensing agreement with Coty and announced a new 15-year licensing agreement with Interparfums SA. The brand is planning on launching a fragrance line in 2024.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Hot Summer Bags

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lacoste Polo’s 90th Anniversary Collection: Details, Photos and More

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad