Lacoste Celebrates Polo’s 90th Anniversary With New Franchise 

Lacoste is celebrating a major milestone with a franchise launch.

The French fashion brand is celebrating the 90th anniversary of its original polo style by launching a new polo franchise on Wednesday that consists of five styles.

“In 1933, René Lacoste cut the sleeves off his shirt, going against the classic uniform imposed on [tennis] players at the time,” the brand said. “This simple gesture turned out to be a real revolution that would earn him the title of inventor of this wardrobe staple: the polo shirt.”

Lacoste’s new polo franchise is meant to pay homage to the classic style while giving it a modern touch through bright colors and graphic designs.

A style from Lacoste’s new polo franchise.

The collection includes the L.12.12 Polo, which references the original Lacoste polo design and features an image of the world map. There’s also the Paris Polo, a two-tone style, and the Movement Polo, a tailored silhouette in an eco-friendly piqué fabric that’s said to regulate moisture. On the more sporty side, there’s the Polo Tennis, a two-tone jersey designed without a collar, and the Polo Golf, a performance model that also regulates moisture.

Lacoste’s new polo franchise comes roughly two months after Louise Trotter stepped down from her position as creative director after a four-year tenure. Last month, Lacoste named Pelagia Kolotouros, a former Adidas designer, as its new creative director.

In December, the brand also wrapped up its fragrance licensing agreement with Coty and announced a new 15-year licensing agreement with Interparfums SA. The brand is planning on launching a fragrance line in 2024.