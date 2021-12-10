Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: December 10, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Pat McGrath Labs, Netflix Team Up on ‘Bridgerton’ Collaboration

Fashion

Acne Studios Doubles its Space on SoHo’s Greene Street

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Ning Stages Show in China’s Hainan, Eyes Global Online Expansion

The brand is launching a European and American premium e-commerce offering in partnership with the Level Group next February.

A preview of Li-Ning spring 2022
A preview of Li-Ning spring 2022 collection. Courtesy

LONDON — Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning will reveal its spring 2022 collection on Friday with a physical fashion show in China’s duty-free shopping hotspot Sanya, Hainan Island, WWD can exclusively reveal.

The show is a key component of the brand’s inaugural Reframing Perspectives music festival. Targeting China’s music-loving and fashion-savvy younger audience, the event sets up a 150-meter-long mirror installation to showcase different pillars of the brand: movement, adventure, extreme sports, and explorations of the great outdoors.

Li Ning, founder of the brand and Olympic gold medalist, described the festival as part of the brand’s “ongoing quest for creative expression.”

“Here we reveal diverse yet synchronized modes of creativity so that we may interpret sport and fashion from new angles. Both the festival and the spring 2022 Li-Ning collection bring us closer to expressing our true selves, so that we may harness the core spirit of Li-Ning. Anything is possible,” he said.

Related Galleries

Yuru Hong, chief product and marketing officer at Li-Ning, added that showing at the sunny and tropical Sanya “fits perfectly with this season’s theme, which revolves around outdoor activities and extreme sports.”

The multiday festival will also include performances by the popular Chinese band the Big Wave; rappers Youngjack, Akiki Jing, and Chapper; as well as an art installation, extreme sports competition and winter beach carnival.

The collection to be revealed is based on the brand’s core identity: clashes of color and relaxed, exaggerated, loose silhouettes. It includes a mix of the brand’s various lines, with the majority being its premium Li-Ning China line.

It also includes a six-piece all-black Chinese paper folding art-inspired capsule, which intends to explore new possibilities in sports gender identity, as well as 15 looks from the Li-Ning x Jackie Chan collaboration.

Footwear-wise, the show will see the debut of multiple new or adapted styles in restrained color palettes, such as the Cosmos Premium, a model based on Li’s 1992 award-winning shoes. The Millennium Era model comes with an exaggerated structural design, which gives it an overall effect of intense wrapping and support.

According to Liad Krispin, brand consultant for Li-Ning, who has played an instrumental role in transforming the brand since 2017 from an average Chinese mall brand to a sportswear giant making buzz on a world stage, some 30 percent of the collection will be made available shortly after the show.

Since its global debut at New York Fashion Week’s China Day in February 2018, Li-Ning’s has become one of the fastest-growing publicly listed apparel companies worldwide, with its current share price over 15 times higher than before the New York show.

With over 6,940 points of sales across China, Li-Ning has also built an impressive global profile by collaborating with Stefano Pilati’s Random Identities; Neil Barrett; Yu Prize winner Chen Peng; Soulland; Erik Ellington on a skateboarding line, and NBA stars like Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade, D’Angelo Russell and CJ McCollum, as well as hosting fashion shows during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

“I keep hearing that every Chinese brand is trying to copy what Li-Ning is doing, and that is such a compliment,” Krispin said, adding that the brand works in China because it efficiently embeds the Chinese identity, futuristic fashion and streetwear attitude into a sportswear brand, something few Chinese brands have managed to achieve.

In the third quarter of 2021, growth at the brand slowed from 65 percent in the first half of 2021 to around 20 to 30 percent.

A image from Li-Ning 1990's lookbook
An image from Li-Ning’s 1990s look book. Courtesy

In response to the change, the brand said premiumization and global expansion will be the two ways to speed up growth again.

Last month, Li-Ning revealed its high-end line 1990 collection, which bears a motif comprised of three of its original logos, used when the brand was founded in 1990. Similar to Y-3’s positioning for Adidas, 1990 puts a focus on style with function and heritage.

A week before unveiling 1990, the brand also revealed that it planned to sell around $1.35 billion worth of new shares to its major shareholder, Viva China, which is controlled by Li, to raise capital for investment in newly launched product categories, and for international expansion.

Hong revealed that basketball and running are two of the brand’s biggest categories, and on top of introducing skateboarding, Li-Ning is also launching a snowboarding line around the Beijing Winter Olympics.

He added that while Li-Ning is not the main sponsor of the Winter Olympics, it will serve as the sponsor of many athletes and associations that will participate in the event.

This includes speed skaters the Liu Brothers, Liu Shaoang and Liu Shaolin, who are part of the Hungarian team, as well as Max Parrot, a gold medal snowboarder and World Big Air Champion. Snowboarder Brooke Voigt and the entire Canadian national snowboarding team are also sponsored by Li-Ning.

A preview of Li-Ning spring 2022 collection
A preview of Li-Ning spring 2022 collection. Courtesy

In terms of global retail, which represents around 1 percent of its total revenue, the brand now works with a selected but growing amount of retail partners outside of China, including Ssense, Kith and End Clothing.

Li-Ning has also launched a U.S. online operation with a dedicated site for Wade’s co-branded Way of Wade collection. The brand will celebrate its 10th anniversary with Wade next year.

Hong revealed that an additional European and American premium online operation will go live in February 2022, in partnership with the Italian e-commerce specialist Level Group, the owner of LN-CC and La Double J.

The site “will showcase the best the brand has to offer,” such as premium runway pieces, the skateboarding line, designer collaborations, and maybe even rare drops like the hyped Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama capsule.

“The brand outside China is somewhat a niche and small brand. We wanted to make sure that it is positioned in a very high-level way. We bring it to the market very slowly and make sure people understand what it’s about. We are creating demand and then we grow it from there,” Krispin said.

“At the moment, the stores do small buys. New arrivals get sold out very quickly. We keep getting messages on Instagram, asking about where they can find the pieces. So we’re trying to make things more available,” he added.

While the brand doesn’t have any concrete plans in terms of physical retail, Hong said that in the long run the brand is looking to open flagships in major cities such as New York, London, Paris, Berlin and Tokyo.

RELATED:

Li-Ning Goes Premium With New Line 1990

First Look at the Li-Ning x Hajime Sorayama Collaboration

Li-Ning Moves Into Skateboarding With Erik Ellington

Li-Ning Founder to Acquire Italian Shoemaker Amedeo Testoni

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Li-Ning Stages Show in China's Hainan,

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad