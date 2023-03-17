×
Linksoul Golf Creates Capsule to Honor Lee Elder

The brand founded by John Ashworth is commemorating the first Black golfer to play in the Masters in 1975.

Linksoul Lee Elder
Linksoul's Lee Elder collection. courtesy

Golf enthusiasts are famous for embracing the history and tradition of the sport. So it’s not surprising that in the run-up to the famed Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, on April 6, that fans are looking back.

Lee Elder was born in Dallas in 1934, the same year as the inaugural Masters tournament and in 1975, he broke the color barrier by being the first Black golfer to be invited to compete in the tournament. Although he missed the cut that first year, he did participate five times in subsequent years and was also the first Black golfer in the Ryder Cup in 1979.

To honor that legacy, Linksoul, an Oceanside, California-based brand cofounded by John Ashworth, is holding a golf tournament in its hometown on Sunday and creating a capsule collection of apparel, accessories and gear.

Proceeds from both the event and the sale of the products will be donated to the Lee Elder Trust to cover the costs of his wife’s health care costs and fund the Lee Elder Memorial Fund, a nonprofit that provides underprivileged children and adults with opportunities to succeed in sports, business and life. Elder’s wife of 30 years, Sharon, is battling Alzheimer’s. He passed away in 2021 at the age of 87.

“It is heartening to see golfers and the golf community come together to celebrate Elder’s accomplishments and continue to uphold his legacy,” Ashworth said. “By supporting the Lee Elder Trust and Memorial Fund, we can ensure that his impact on the game and the world continues to be felt for years to come.”

The capsule includes T-shirts, hats, ball markers, gloves and a golf towel. Retail prices range from $25 for the ball marker and $30 for the gloves to $40 for the cap, towel or T-shirt.

