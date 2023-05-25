Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Aetos, a men’s essentials brand, has brought Marcel Floruss of One Dapper Street on board as creative director.

Since moving from Germany to the United States, Floruss, a men’s style influencer, has been named a Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree in the Media & Marketing category, amassed more than 90 million views on his One Dapper Street YouTube Channel and nearly 2 million followers across his social media channels that combine classic looks with streetwear influences. Over the past decade, he has worked with a number of high-profile brands and retailers ranging from Walmart to Louis Vuitton. He also founded the men’s footwear brand Ankari Floruss with his friend and entrepreneur Moti Ankari.

In his new role at Aetos, he will help develop future collections for the brand, which was founded by Alex Costa, also a men’s influencer with a large following on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

According to Aetos, Floruss’ “vision and expertise will be invaluable in creating fresh, new designs that will elevate our brand to the next level.”

Floruss added: “I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Aetos team and bring my creativity to the brand’s upcoming collections. Aetos’ commitment to delivering quality menswear essentials is what drew me to the brand, and I look forward to bringing a fresh, unique perspective to the table.”