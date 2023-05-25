×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Pop Culture

Tina Turner’s Most Iconic Looks Through the Years

Business

Reading the Tea Leaves and Decoding Wall Street’s Take on Fashion

Eye

Best Dressed on the Red Carpet at Cannes 2023

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

The One Dapper Street founder will help update the assortment of the men's essentials brand.

Marcel Floruss
Marcel Floruss Vitor Costa/Courtesy of Aetos

Aetos, a men’s essentials brand, has brought Marcel Floruss of One Dapper Street on board as creative director.

Since moving from Germany to the United States, Floruss, a men’s style influencer, has been named a Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree in the Media & Marketing category, amassed more than 90 million views on his One Dapper Street YouTube Channel and nearly 2 million followers across his social media channels that combine classic looks with streetwear influences. Over the past decade, he has worked with a number of high-profile brands and retailers ranging from Walmart to Louis Vuitton. He also founded the men’s footwear brand Ankari Floruss with his friend and entrepreneur Moti Ankari.

In his new role at Aetos, he will help develop future collections for the brand, which was founded by Alex Costa, also a men’s influencer with a large following on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

According to Aetos, Floruss’ “vision and expertise will be invaluable in creating fresh, new designs that will elevate our brand to the next level.”

Floruss added: “I am honored to have the opportunity to join the Aetos team and bring my creativity to the brand’s upcoming collections. Aetos’ commitment to delivering quality menswear essentials is what drew me to the brand, and I look forward to bringing a fresh, unique perspective to the table.”

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Hot Summer Bags

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Influencer Marcel Floruss Named Creative Director of Aetos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad