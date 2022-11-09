×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 9, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

From Kohl’s to Levi’s, the Ripple Effect of Michelle Gass’ CEO Switch

Fashion

Khaite’s Catherine Holstein Named CFDA Womenswear Designer of the Year

Eye

Cher, Lenny Kravitz and More Attend the CFDA Awards 2022

Sport Style: MLB’s Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

The line of footwear and apparel will launch on the brand's website on Nov. 14.

Marcus Stroman in pieces from his Shugo collection.
Marcus Stroman in pieces from his Shugo collection. THOMAS TEAL

Marcus Stroman isn’t the typical Major League Baseball player. At 5 feet, 7 inches tall, it would have been easy for him to listen to the naysayers who said he’d never play professionally. But nine years into his career — he started with the Toronto Blue Jays and played for the New York Mets before joining the Chicago Cubs in 2022 — he’s proven them wrong.

And it’s that same drive and determination that Stroman is now applying to Shugo, a footwear and apparel brand that will launch on Nov. 14.

The name means protector in Japanese, Stroman said. “It was a word that I thought of and then I did some research and it ended up being perfect. I love how it sounds and how you pronounce it.”

Related Galleries

And the logo, which includes an “O” with a line through it, also works for him, since he wears the number 0 on his baseball uniform. “I wear zero for the shape,” he said. “It’s never-ending. It’s pretty equal — it has so many different meanings. It’s also representative of the pitcher’s mound, where I do most of my work. So there are a bunch of little subtle things that are reminiscent of me and all the things that have gone into the brand.”

Shugo will launch with a baseball spike and training sneaker as well as a collection of apparel including a coach’s jacket, a T-shirt, a hoodie, shorts and joggers. The collection was made in Portland, Oregon, by Studio Noyes, a women-run creative and production studio.

There will also be a baseball glove created from SSK leather from Japan, which Stroman described as the “Wagyu of leather. It’s the best leather you can find and they’ve never collaborated with another brand in their history,” he said of the 75-year-old, family-owned company.

The trainers and spikes come in a variety of colors.

Although Stroman is hosting an event in New York City on Wednesday for friends to help publicize the launch of Shugo, supply chain issues will keep some of the products from shipping for a couple of weeks. But Stroman isn’t in a rush. He actually started conceptualizing Shugo after he tore his ACL in 2015. During his rehabilitation for the injury, his doctors barred him from wearing any of the commercial spikes in the market. So he worked with the Adidas and later Jordan — he was sponsored by both brands for a few years, along with Nike — to customize spikes for him, but he still had issues with the fit and the performance. So he set out to create his own, which he wear-tested on the field for a season before offering it to other players or for sale to the public.

“I started Shugo because I couldn’t find the right fit with traditional cleat brands that truly empowered my needs, amplified my game and offered the structural integrity I needed while pitching,” he said. “Shugo started as a passion project — creating a spike for myself made from the highest-quality premium materials, that integrated innovation to support my needs. When people started to see me wearing Shugo, it sparked their intrigue and curiosity. Suddenly, it was clear that Shugo could be more than a cleat for just me — this was an opportunity to disrupt the market’s current benchmarks for what a cleat is capable of. And with Shugo, I’m not just filling a void in the industry, but rather creating a new space where performance, endurance and luxury exist in harmony.”

These same qualities are evident in the apparel as well. Stroman said he views Shugo as “the next dope streetwear brand,” something that can be worn at a yacht club or even on a red carpet. “They’re interchangeable pieces that you can mix and match,” he said.

Stroman expects to expand the product offering in Shugo in the future. THOMAS TEAL

He said he’s always been a fan of fashion, and when he signed his first professional contract, he spent time in stores trying on everything from luxury brands such as Saint Laurent and Givenchy and “I grew to love clothes and the fit. But I have a different body type than most people, so I wanted to create a resort luxury brand in neutral tones with fits based on all those wear tests.”

The apparel pricing has not yet been set, but the spikes and the sneakers will retail for $250 and the glove for around $400, and they’ll be sold exclusively on the Shugo website. Going forward, the plan is to continue to expand the apparel offering — denim is on the to-do list — and to offer more-affordably priced options of the shoes and gloves for younger consumers.

Stroman will be able to focus on Shugo for the next couple of months since he won’t officially have to report to spring training until mid-February. But in the off-season, he still works out, playing catch, doing Pilates, traveling and spending time with his girlfriend and his 11-month-old baby boy.

But baseball is never far from his mind. Stroman said although he was pulling for the Phillies, and his friend Bryce Harper, to win the World Series, he was happy that the Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won.

“The Astros have a little dynasty over there,” he said. “They’re putting together really good teams each and every year. And Dusty is the man — he deserves it. He’s been in the league so long and he has so much respect from every single person, coach, GM [general manager], organizational person in the league. So everybody was happy for him.”

And for himself, he’s happy to be returning to the Cubs. “Chicago was always been one of my favorite cities when I was visiting,” he said. “I did the architectural boat tour a few times, the food’s amazing, and now that I’m there, it’s opened up a whole other world. I’m out on the river all the time. And the fan base is probably the best in baseball. We have 40,000 to 45,000 people every single game. So I’m just thankful to be a Cub.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Hot Summer Bags

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

MLB's Marcus Stroman to Launch Shugo Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad