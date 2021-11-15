Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: November 12, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Six Years On, Farfetch Answers Johann Rupert’s Call for Collaboration

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Dishing With Bob Mackie, Fashion’s ‘Mr. Hollywood’ Ahead of His Time

Business

Renzo Rosso on Solidarity, Growing OTB to 1.5B Group and IPO Window

Market Moments: FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow’s Centennial With Capsule

The collection of soccer-themed pieces will drop on Dec. 10.

FLAN for The Laughing Cow
Shorts from FLAN's capsule for The Laughing Cow.

Foodies and cheeseheads rejoice: FLAN has partnered with The Laughing Cow on a capsule collection.

The Brooklyn-based FLAN, whose name is an acronym for Forever Laughing At Nothing, was founded in 2017 by Jared Vinik as a brand “based on humor and good taste.” Its colorful, comfortable and accessibly priced food-themed collections soon caught the eye of Gigi and Bella Hadid, who snapped up their velour tracksuits.

Since then, the brand has partnered with OddFellows, a New York City-based ice cream brand; Sullivan Street Bakery and Best Pizza in Brooklyn; Waiola Shave Ice in Honolulu; and Ustaknot and Fxxking Rabbits in Japan. It has also popped up at SXSW and Art Basel, and snagged Cardi B, Marshmello and other celebs as fans of the brand.

And now, FLAN has partnered with the French cheesemaker for a capsule collection on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. The soccer-themed collection is comprised of five T-shirts, a vinyl hoodie, shorts and pants, fleece sweatpants and a polo jersey all made from 100 percent organic fabrics. The design draws inspiration from the brand’s packaging and uses blue diagonal stripes throughout. The Laughing Cow’s signature logo is included on each piece in the collection and the FLAN logo appears on the inside of the cow’s eartags.

Related Galleries

The Laughing Cow T-shirt from FLAN.
The Laughing Cow T-shirt from FLAN.

“The Laughing Cow is an icon of the snack world, a globally recognized brand,” said Vinik. “Both familiar and nostalgic, so many of us grew up eating their cheese snacks and still do. It is an honor to collaborate on a capsule for their 100th birthday. At FLAN, if we are not eating, we are laughing, so this collection really exemplifies why we do this.”

The collection will retail from $70 for T-shirts to $200 for the hoodies and will be sold on FLAN’s website starting Dec. 10.

A Laughing Cow by FLAN
A polo shirt is part of the collection.

Vinik, who “comes from a family of picky eaters,” said his goal in starting the brand was to “bring people happiness and tie it back to food.” FLAN’s fall ’21 collection was titled The Dichotomy of Fruit, which included images of obscure fruits on pants, cardigans and parkas.

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow's Centennial

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad