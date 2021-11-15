Market Moments: FLAN Celebrates The Laughing Cow’s Centennial With Capsule

Foodies and cheeseheads rejoice: FLAN has partnered with The Laughing Cow on a capsule collection.

The Brooklyn-based FLAN, whose name is an acronym for Forever Laughing At Nothing, was founded in 2017 by Jared Vinik as a brand “based on humor and good taste.” Its colorful, comfortable and accessibly priced food-themed collections soon caught the eye of Gigi and Bella Hadid, who snapped up their velour tracksuits.

Since then, the brand has partnered with OddFellows, a New York City-based ice cream brand; Sullivan Street Bakery and Best Pizza in Brooklyn; Waiola Shave Ice in Honolulu; and Ustaknot and Fxxking Rabbits in Japan. It has also popped up at SXSW and Art Basel, and snagged Cardi B, Marshmello and other celebs as fans of the brand.

And now, FLAN has partnered with the French cheesemaker for a capsule collection on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. The soccer-themed collection is comprised of five T-shirts, a vinyl hoodie, shorts and pants, fleece sweatpants and a polo jersey all made from 100 percent organic fabrics. The design draws inspiration from the brand’s packaging and uses blue diagonal stripes throughout. The Laughing Cow’s signature logo is included on each piece in the collection and the FLAN logo appears on the inside of the cow’s eartags.

The Laughing Cow T-shirt from FLAN.

“The Laughing Cow is an icon of the snack world, a globally recognized brand,” said Vinik. “Both familiar and nostalgic, so many of us grew up eating their cheese snacks and still do. It is an honor to collaborate on a capsule for their 100th birthday. At FLAN, if we are not eating, we are laughing, so this collection really exemplifies why we do this.”

The collection will retail from $70 for T-shirts to $200 for the hoodies and will be sold on FLAN’s website starting Dec. 10.

A polo shirt is part of the collection.

Vinik, who “comes from a family of picky eaters,” said his goal in starting the brand was to “bring people happiness and tie it back to food.” FLAN’s fall ’21 collection was titled The Dichotomy of Fruit, which included images of obscure fruits on pants, cardigans and parkas.